An American Airlines plane sits at a boarding gate at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in New York. The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order Wednesday grounding all Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian airliner that killed 157 people, a reversal for the U.S. after federal aviation regulators had maintained it had no data to show the jets are unsafe. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

American Airlines extends 737 Max-related cancellations

The airline has 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet

American Airlines is extending cancellations of flights through April 24 due to the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft, as federal regulators continue to investigate two deadly crashes involving the plane model.

READ MORE: Air Canada grounds its Boeing Max 8s until at least July 1 to provide certainty

American has 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet, and said Sunday that it will be cancelling about 90 flights a day. Not every flight that was previously scheduled to be on a Max aircraft will be cancelled, and some flights scheduled to fly on other aircraft types may ultimately be cancelled. The airline said it will contact affected fliers directly.

Aviation authorities around the world grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft earlier this month following deadly crashes involving the plane model in Ethiopia and off the coast of Indonesia, which occurred within five months of each other.

The Associated Press

