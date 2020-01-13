THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

U.S. border guards seized more than 2,000 kilograms the year after legalizatoin

The amount of cannabis seized from travellers heading from Canada into the U.S. has gone up by 75 per cent cent since legalization north of the border.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, border officers seized 2,214 kilograms of cannabis between Nov. 1, 2018, and Oct. 13, 2019. That is nearly double the 1,259 kilograms seized in the same period the year prior.

Canada legalized cannabis on Oct. 17, 2018, while the drug remains illegal federally in the U.S.

According to a CPB spokesperson, although the agency “recognizes an increase in marijuana seizures and incidents, seizures and incidents normally vary from year to year.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Skier dies after being caught in avalanche in Banff

Just Posted

Inaugural Snowflake Ball coming to Sylvan Lake

The free inter-generational dance will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Community Centre on Jan. 24

Sylvan Lake PeeWee Lakers downed by Eckville Eagles

The Eagles won at home 7-6, Jan. 11

PHOTOS: Superheroes party at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library

The Superheroes vs. Villains event at the library included costumes, stories, games and crafts

CARA approaching Sylvan Lake 2020 housing market with ‘guarded optimism’

Allan Melbourne, president of the Central Alberta Realtors Association, says it’s a buyer’s market

Canada Safety Council reminds drivers to avoid distractions while driving

Distractions, according the Canada Safety Council are dangerous, careless and preventable

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ filmmaker Dean DeBlois among Canadian Oscar nominees

Vancouver-born Dennis Gassner also got a nod for best production design

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Iran’s co-operation in crash probe ‘encouraging,’ safety chair says

Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

Queen says she understands the couple wants to start a new life for their family

‘All Canadians stand with you:’ Trudeau says Iran plane crash families will get answers

All 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada

Maple Leaf Foods CEO takes aim at U.S. government over plane crash in Iran

176 people were killed when Iran shot down a Boeing plane

Extreme cold warning issued

Frostbite can occur in minutes

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

Most Read