An individual in Clearview school division (Stettler and region) has tested positive for COVID-19

An individual in Clearview has tested positive for COVID-19, impacting students and staff at Wm. E. Hay Stettler Secondary School, Stettler Elementary School, and Erskine School.

According to a statement, officials said that the division will follow the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, and information regarding specific individuals will not be made public.

“In collaboration with Alberta Health Services, we will be contacting only those parents/guardians of students and staff who have been in close contact with the individual who tested positive for COVID-19. School administrators will be phoning those impacted and following up with a formal letter with details about quarantine expectations.

“If you have not been contacted by 7 pm Sunday, Nov. 22nd, your child has not had close contact with this individual and therefore is not at an increased risk from COVID-19,” noted the statement.

“As part of our advanced planning, we were prepared to respond to this situation. Our school remains open to in-person learning and we are working closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students and staff.

“This includes cleaning and disinfecting all items touched by the individual and removing items that cannot be cleaned or disinfected, such as paper, books, etc. Our maintenance/custodial team have already enacted all cleaning protocols as directed by Alberta Environmental Public Health.

“We remind all parents/guardians to continue to closely monitor your children for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Please remember to complete the checklist each day prior to attending school and/or getting on the school bus.

“As a reminder, if you/your child has any of the symptoms of illness listed on the Alberta Health daily checklist, please fill out the online Alberta Health Services COVID-19 self-assessment or call Health Link at 811 and stay home/keep your child at home.

“While this is a challenging time, we continue to trust that we can lean on one another for support and companionship. We are in this together and will be sending updates to families as information becomes available.”

If you have any immediate questions, also see Clearview’s on-line information for parents at https://www.clearview.ab.ca/COVID-19Parents.php or you may contact your school on Monday.

-submitted