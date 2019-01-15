File Photo

Anglers reminded to register ice huts on Sylvan Lake

Lacombe County is reminding anglers to register their huts with the “Take it Off” program

Ice fishing season is in full force at this point during the winter season and so is the “Take it Off” program.

Lacombe County is reminding anglers to register their ice fishing huts program on Sylvan Lake, Gull Lake and Buffalo Lake.

The program ensures each hut is accepted for at the end of the season to reduce the likelihood of ice huts and debris falling through the ice in the spring and polluting the lake.

“It’s important [to register] because there’s no provincially mandated ice fishing hut registration, so all of our programs are voluntary, but that being said it just gives us an idea of who’s out on the lake and if we do have any abandoned shacks then we can identify the owners, contact them and remind them that they need to remove them,” said Jennifer Berry, Environment Coordinator with Lacombe County.

Berry added the program also serves an educational purpose when it comes to spreading the word about registering ice huts and taking your hut and debris off the ice at the end of the season.

“[Registering] means that you’re being a good lake steward and you’re showing the people around you that you care about the lake… and that you plan to have responsibility for it,” explained Berry.

Registering for the “Take it Off” program is completely free and can be done online.

Those looking to register an ice hut on Sylvan Lake can do so at www.sylvanlake.ca/take-it-off.

Once registration is completed an identification card will be mailed to each angler and must be displayed on each ice hut.

“We really appreciate when people do take the time to register it and get the word out there for us, because like I said, it’s an education program, so the more people we have doing that the more it gets out there, so that’s important,” said Berry.

Ice huts on Buffalo Lake and Gull Lake can be registered on the Lacombe County website or by calling the County Office at 403-782-8959.

