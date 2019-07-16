Anglican Church to review governance structure after same-sex marriage change fails

Some say the current system to change doctrine gives too much voting power to a smaller class of bishops

One of Canada’s largest Christian denominations is considering whether to change its governance structure after a motion to recognize same-sex marriage across the Church failed by just two bishops’ votes.

Some in the Anglican Church of Canada say the current system to change doctrine and policy — which requires a two-thirds majority from three classes of delegates — unfairly gives the most voting power to a smaller class of bishops.

The denomination’s senior officers in charge of its tri-annual meeting discussing policy say the Church will look at ways it can change its governance structure between now and the next General Synod in 2022.

Cynthia Haines Turner and Rev. Peter Wall did not specify what changes will be considered, but acknowledged that many at this year’s synod felt the deliberation process was hurtful and alienating.

Rev. Kevin George of St. Aidan’s Anglican Church in London, Ont., who watched synod proceedings online, says he believes delegates should vote as one body, rather than in three separate classes.

He says that would give lay members of the church, as well as the clergy, more of a voice in determining the direction of the church.

