Two women place wedding bands on the finger of their partner as they renew their vows in a public ceremony on Oct. 24, 2015, in Morehead, Ky. The Anglican Church of Canada has voted down a proposal to bless same-sex marriage across the denomination, though branches of the church in each province will still be able to make up their own minds on the matter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Timothy D. Easley

Anglican Church to review governance structure after same-sex marriage change fails

Some say the current system to change doctrine gives too much voting power to a smaller class of bishops

One of Canada’s largest Christian denominations is considering whether to change its governance structure after a motion to recognize same-sex marriage across the Church failed by just two bishops’ votes.

Some in the Anglican Church of Canada say the current system to change doctrine and policy — which requires a two-thirds majority from three classes of delegates — unfairly gives the most voting power to a smaller class of bishops.

READ MORE: Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The denomination’s senior officers in charge of its tri-annual meeting discussing policy say the Church will look at ways it can change its governance structure between now and the next General Synod in 2022.

Cynthia Haines Turner and Rev. Peter Wall did not specify what changes will be considered, but acknowledged that many at this year’s synod felt the deliberation process was hurtful and alienating.

Rev. Kevin George of St. Aidan’s Anglican Church in London, Ont., who watched synod proceedings online, says he believes delegates should vote as one body, rather than in three separate classes.

He says that would give lay members of the church, as well as the clergy, more of a voice in determining the direction of the church.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gas prices in Sylvan Lake higher than surrounding area

Just Posted

Gas prices in Sylvan Lake higher than surrounding area

The gas in town is being sold with a retail margin of about four to seven cents a litre

Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp hits 45 year milestone

The long-running hockey camp sees kids come from all over the world every year

Sylvan Lake business releases new loose leaf teas

Laurie Breeze and English Rose Tea Rooms have released Mrs. B’s Loose Leaf Teas

Customs and Classics revved into Sylvan Lake

The 13th annual show had 163 cars parked on the Meadowlands Golf Club driving range July 13

New support line available for Alberta farmers

AgSafe Alberta hotline there to help navigate new farm rules and regulations

VIDEO: Reports say Lashana Lynch is the new 007

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Bond one last time

RCMP investigating alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ by cyclist on BCIT campus

BCIT said they were reviewing video evidence of the incident

Graphic suicide scene edited out of ‘13 Reasons Why’ finale

Suicide prevention groups support the decision

High-speed rail link would run from Vancouver to Seattle in under 1 hour: study

Annual ridership is projected to exceed three million

Asylum figures show overall slower rate of irregular crossings into Canada

Between January and June 2019, a total of 6,707 asylum seekers crossed irregularly into Canada

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Most Read