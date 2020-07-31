Anne McLellan, former Liberal minister, drops out of mass shooting public inquiry

Anne McLellan, former Liberal minister, drops out of mass shooting public inquiry

HALIFAX — One of the three people selected to lead the public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has dropped out.

Anne McLellan has informed the federal and provincial governments that she supports the decision to call a public inquiry but is unable to commit the time required to carry out an inquiry commissioner’s responsibilities.

Bill Blair, the federal minister of public safety, and Mark Furey, Nova Scotia’s justice minister, had described the former federal Liberal cabinet minister as someone whose expertise would help delve into the circumstances surrounding the mass shooting.

McLellan had agreed to serve on a panel reviewing the killings alongside Michael MacDonald, a former chief justice of Nova Scotia, and Leanne Fitch, the former chief of police in Fredericton.

But the closed-door review came in for strong criticism from relatives of the 22 victims of the April 18-19 killings, who had advocated for a public inquiry with the power to subpoena witnesses to testify under oath.

The two governments did an about-face on the review Tuesday and ordered a public inquiry, and at the time Blair said the three people appointed for the review had also agreed to serve as commissioners.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Blair and Furey said the inquiry will continue to move forward, and their governments “will keep Canadians informed on the appointment of commissioners to the inquiry.”

Before the inquiry was announced, the two ministers had said the review panel was to complete an interim report by Feb. 28, 2021 and a final report by Aug. 31, 2021.

However, fresh terms of reference and timelines haven’t been announced yet.

The original goals and issues of the review were wide-ranging.

They called for a probe into the police response, the gunman’s acquisition of firearms, the methods of alerting the public and the police procedures for dealing with domestic violence.

The victims’ families have said they wanted a mechanism that could compel testimony about the RCMP’s response during the shootings, as well as prior police knowledge of the gunman’s alleged criminal behaviour.

Feminist groups have called for an investigation into the issue of domestic abuse, noting the killer had abused his common-law partner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2020.

Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press

Mass shootings

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
US hits China anew for rights abuses in western Xinjiang
Next story
Federeal documents say Huawei’s Meng lied, supporting her extradition to U.S.

Just Posted

One new death, 53 new cases of COVID-19 in Central zone Friday

127 additional cases across the province

Sylvan Lake vet warns of dangers around leaving pets in parked vehicles

‘It doesn’t have to be very hot outside… for it to become dangerous,’ says Dr. Sandy Jameson

Economy grew 4.5% in May, Statistics Canada says

The retail trade registered a 16.4 per cent bump

Sylvan Lake remembers the life of Dr. Joe Myburgh

The family physician and pillar of the community passed away on July 22

COVID-19 testing expands in Alberta

Five addition deaths Thursday

Canadian fans ready to embrace return of NHL in season restart amid summer heat

Canadian fans ready to embrace return of NHL in season restart amid summer heat

6 teams idle: Manfred, union talk as MLB grapples with virus

6 teams idle: Manfred, union talk as MLB grapples with virus

Bubble Hockey: NHL set to resume pandemic-delayed season in a new world

Bubble Hockey: NHL set to resume pandemic-delayed season in a new world

Nurse on Canadian anthem: “We need to do better in the systemic racism area”

Nurse on Canadian anthem: “We need to do better in the systemic racism area”

Edmonton hopes for NHL hub-city benefits, welcomes Western Conference playoffs

Edmonton hopes for NHL hub-city benefits, welcomes Western Conference playoffs

Sources: CFL no longer talking to Business Development Bank of Canada

Sources: CFL no longer talking to Business Development Bank of Canada

Rescue groups and fisheries officials race to save entangled humpback whales

Rescue groups and fisheries officials race to save entangled humpback whales

Federeal documents say Huawei’s Meng lied, supporting her extradition to U.S.

Federeal documents say Huawei’s Meng lied, supporting her extradition to U.S.

Most Read