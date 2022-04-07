Annual Green Shirt Day encourages organ donation registration

City of Lacombe employees came together for Green Shirt Day on April 7.

On April 7, 2018, Humboldt Broncos defenceman Logan Boulet succumbed to his injuries a day after being involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. Out of the 29 passengers on board the bus, 16 lost their lives. The surviving 13, changed forever both physically and mentally.

Boulet’s parents, Bernadine and Toby Boulet donated his organs so that six lives could live on. Months before, Logan had told his parents that he was inspired by his coach and mentor Ric Suggitt and that he was registering as an organ donor.

The Boulet’s said that the news spread of donation and an estimated 150,000 people registered to become organ donors in the days and weeks that followed.

This started what has come to be known as “the Logan Boulet effect.” Now, every year on April 7, communities and individuals come together through social media, work and school to honour, remember, and recognize all the victims and families of that fatal crash and to continue Boulet’s legacy by inspiring Canadians to talk to their families and register as organ donors through Green Shirt Day.

Since 2018, hundreds of thousands have taken the important step of talking with their families about their wish to become an organ and tissue donor, and many are confirming that decision by registering their intent to donate through their provincial organ donor registration system.

In Canada, organs that can be donated include the heart, kidneys, liver, lungs, pancreas and small bowel. Tissues include corneas, bones, skin and heart valves.

You can learn more, support Green Shirt Day, or register as an organ donor by visiting greenshirtday.ca.