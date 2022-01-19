Annual H. J. Cody Awards commend individual student excellence

Mike Garrow (left) presented Ava Kooiman (right) with the Anne Rowberry Memorial Award for excellence with Lakers Women’s Basketball.

Ecole H.J. Cody School felicitated the graduating class of 2020-2021 with a drop-in ceremony on Dec. 10 recognizing academic excellence, citizenship, and extraordinary dedication and success.

“I couldn’t be more proud of not only our academic award winners and also our citizenship awards winners, but also every student in our building. I think with the in and out and the online versus in-class learning and the shifts that they have had to adjust to, they have persevered and have risen to the challenge of adjusting their learning on a regular basis,” said principal Mike Garrow. “Each award does come with a bursary for the students and they can use those at their pleasure and many are geared towards their post-secondary studies, whether they are going on to college, university, or academic upgrade,” he added.

Current students were invited to a congratulatory ceremony held during class time on Nov. 30.

Provincial Rutherford scholarships totalling over $180,000 were awarded to students from grades nine to 12. On top of that, nearly 30 local businesses donated just over $19,000, allowing a monetary reward for student achievers at H.J. Cody.

Garrow thanked all sponsors for their support and shared his pride in watching students thrive during such unprecedented times.

“I think what’s really great about our awards ceremony is that it celebrates not only our academic courses but also all of our complimentary courses…we are highlighting individual excellence,” said Garrow.

Garrow said the awards aren’t just to recognize academic excellence, but also citizenship, arts, skilled trades, and school and community contributions, among others.

“It means a lot to see the smiles on the students’ faces when they are recognized. There were many this year, which is a good percentage of our school and I think it just continues to lead to what we are shooting for at H. J. Cody and that’s a positive school environment for our students,” said Garrow.

Garrow wishes the recent graduates the very best for their upcoming endeavours.

“Just ask for help or ask for support when you need it and come with a positive mindset and we will be there to support every student at our school,” Garrow said.

Grade 9 Top Academic achievers:

Brett Belich

Stephanie Church

Eden Engel

Maguire Francis

Ashlyn Goyan

Tyler Gress

Nevada Jeffries

Amy Kingston

Lacey McFarlane

Anaiya Morrow

Cash Munro

Carson Munroe

Caydence Nicholson

Marshall Park

Olivia Rush

Kameron Wallace

Grade 10 Top Academic achievers:

Keely Appel

Thor Arnason

Carter Collins

Aimeelinn Critch

Kalyn Engler

Amy Faucher

McKenna Giddings

Natalie Ginter

Will Grant

Lane Hanson

Teryn Herder

Cheyenne Hoffman

Preston Johnson

Ravyn Krivak

Breckyn Lagoutte

Jaelyn Macrae

Hannah Niemand

Addy Penman

Connor Perkins

Ellissa Picken

Kylie Pinchak

Masaii Pummings

James Schindel

Gracie Schwindt

Landyn Sigfusson

Grade 11 Top Academic achievers:

Annika Angelstad-van Elmpt

Emma Belich

Landon Black

Garret Corraini

Carson Deibert

Marek Delorme

Erica Glanville

Luke Hadland

Sydney Healing

Andrea Heisler

Morgan House

Shayla Key

Hailey Leoppky

Emily Lumbis

Kellen McLean

Kenedie Miles

Mason Nicholson

Ella Patterson

Cody Peever

Tyvan Rae

Kaydn Shannon

Jayce Soley

Gabe Walker

Grade 12 Top Academic achievers:

Haily Bastarache

Cassidy Caines

Cayole Callihoo

Chantal Collins

Jayla Currie

Zoe De Jonge

Sam Jones

Tygan Komarniski

Logan Lacasse

Macy Lyon

Alyssa McDougall

Nolan Mearns

Chloe Myers

Hunter Ogilvie

Emma Pafford

Noah Pickering

Emily Robertson

Makenna Schuttenbeld

Tanisha Scott

Taylor Stauffer

Tayah Tucker

Skyler Umlah

Recipients of Exemplary Lakers Awards and Scholarships, recognized for commitment to life-long learning and ethical citizenship:

Ashlyn Goyan (Grade 9)

Nevada Jeffries (Grade 9)

Breckyn Lagoutte (Grade 10)

Teryn Herder (Grade 10)

Masaii Pummings (Grade 10)

Morgan House (Grade 11)

Kierra Olineck (Grade 11)

Cody Peever (Grade 11)

Jhonier Batista (Grade 12)

Haily Bastarache (Grade 12)

Grade 12 Scholarships:

Hannah Yabut

Makenna Schuttenbeld

Jayla Currie

Tristan Anderson

Recipients of the “We Believe in You” Lakers Awards for rising to the challenge, overcoming adversity and being committed to successfully completing their high school diploma:

Tayah Tucker

Renn Bryck

Teagan Loken

Tygan Komarniski

Recipients of the following awards were selected for their exceptional effort, attitude, citizenship, participation, leadership, and involvement:

Amelia Balon was presented with the Spirit Ring Award for being a true and proud Laker. Balon demonstrates school spirit, supports excellence in academics, fine arts and athletics.

Maia Belich was presented with the Sylvan Lake Arts Society Award for excellence in art, acts of service and academics.

Emily Robertson, Amelia Balon, Kaitlyn Oriss, Nevada Jeffries, Caydence Nicholson and Mya Christians were presented with the Rotary Club Humanitarian Award for community involvement, school citizenship, and leadership.

Ava Kooiman was presented with the Anne Rowberry Memorial Award for Lakers Women’s Basketball.

Aleah Belton and Jenna Miller were presented with the RISE Award for wholehearted participation on the path to reconciliation.

Jordyn Engler was presented with the Kathleen Ostrom Memorial Award for academics and community service.

Brody Henry was presented with the Merit Contractors Association Award for excellence in Construction related courses.

Taylor Stauffer and Jorja Lavergne were presented with the George Belich Memorial Award for excellence in the English language from grades 10 through 12.

Scholarship recepients for further education:

Taylor Lunde was recognized for community volunteerism with Coverdale’s NoFrills Service Scholarship for post-secondary education.

Emma Pafford and Maia Belich were recognized for artistic excellence in performance and technical theatre with the Norman and Mary Bowles Scholarship for post-secondary education.

Cheyne Halvorson and Zane Johnson were recognized for academics and athletics while exemplifying hard work and fair play with the Chase Cornford Memorial Scholarship for post-secondary education.

Braden Johnson was presented with the Lakestone Business Scholarship for academics and post-secondary education in business.

Hannah Yabut was presented with the Steffie Woima Citizenship Scholarship for academics, citizenship, and community involvement.

Alexa Klein was recognized for life-long learning with the Maxson Memorial Scholarship for post-secondary education.

Emily Robertson was recognized for community involvement with the Town of Sylvan Lake Citizenship Scholarship for post-secondary education.

Zoe De Jonge was recognized for academic excellence and athletics with the Jake Jacobs Memorial Athletic Scholarship for post-secondary education.

Molly Cocks and Reuben Braitenback were recognized for school and community involvement, academics, and citizenship with the Sylvan Lake Lion’s Legacy Scholarship.

Jessica Routhier and Annika Rose were recognized for being “true, fair, friendly, beneficial to all” with the Sylvan Lake Rotary Club “4 Way Test” Scholarship.

Awards

Mike Garrow (left) presented Taylor Stauffer (right) with a grade 12 Top Academic Achievers award.

Mike Garrow (left) presented Makenna Schuttenbeld (right) with a grade 12 scholarship.

Jas Payne (right) presented Renn Bryck (left) with the “We Believe in You” Lakers Award for rising to the challenge, overcoming adversity and being committed to successfully completing his high school diploma.

Jas Payne (right) presented the Merit Contractors Association Award to Brody Henry for excellence in construction-related courses.

Mike Garrow (left) presented Cheyne Halvorson (right) with the Chase Cornford Memorial Scholarship for academics, athletics, and post-secondary education while exemplifying hard work & fair play.

Mike Garrow (left) presented Annika Rose (right) with the Sylvan Lake Rotary Club “4 Way Test” Scholarship for being “true, fair, friendly, beneficial to all.”