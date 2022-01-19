Annual H. J. Cody Awards commend individual student excellence

Ecole H.J. Cody School felicitated the graduating class of 2020-2021 with a drop-in ceremony on Dec. 10 recognizing academic excellence, citizenship, and extraordinary dedication and success.
“I couldn’t be more proud of not only our academic award winners and also our citizenship awards winners, but also every student in our building. I think with the in and out and the online versus in-class learning and the shifts that they have had to adjust to, they have persevered and have risen to the challenge of adjusting their learning on a regular basis,” said principal Mike Garrow. “Each award does come with a bursary for the students and they can use those at their pleasure and many are geared towards their post-secondary studies, whether they are going on to college, university, or academic upgrade,” he added.
Current students were invited to a congratulatory ceremony held during class time on Nov. 30.
Provincial Rutherford scholarships totalling over $180,000 were awarded to students from grades nine to 12. On top of that, nearly 30 local businesses donated just over $19,000, allowing a monetary reward for student achievers at H.J. Cody.
Garrow thanked all sponsors for their support and shared his pride in watching students thrive during such unprecedented times.
“I think what’s really great about our awards ceremony is that it celebrates not only our academic courses but also all of our complimentary courses…we are highlighting individual excellence,” said Garrow.
Garrow said the awards aren’t just to recognize academic excellence, but also citizenship, arts, skilled trades, and school and community contributions, among others.
“It means a lot to see the smiles on the students’ faces when they are recognized. There were many this year, which is a good percentage of our school and I think it just continues to lead to what we are shooting for at H. J. Cody and that’s a positive school environment for our students,” said Garrow.
Garrow wishes the recent graduates the very best for their upcoming endeavours.
“Just ask for help or ask for support when you need it and come with a positive mindset and we will be there to support every student at our school,” Garrow said.
Grade 9 Top Academic achievers:
Brett Belich
Stephanie Church
Eden Engel
Maguire Francis
Ashlyn Goyan
Tyler Gress
Nevada Jeffries
Amy Kingston
Lacey McFarlane
Anaiya Morrow
Cash Munro
Carson Munroe
Caydence Nicholson
Marshall Park
Olivia Rush
Kameron Wallace
Grade 10 Top Academic achievers:
Keely Appel
Thor Arnason
Carter Collins
Aimeelinn Critch
Kalyn Engler
Amy Faucher
McKenna Giddings
Natalie Ginter
Will Grant
Lane Hanson
Teryn Herder
Cheyenne Hoffman
Preston Johnson
Ravyn Krivak
Breckyn Lagoutte
Jaelyn Macrae
Hannah Niemand
Addy Penman
Connor Perkins
Ellissa Picken
Kylie Pinchak
Masaii Pummings
James Schindel
Gracie Schwindt
Landyn Sigfusson
Grade 11 Top Academic achievers:
Annika Angelstad-van Elmpt
Emma Belich
Landon Black
Garret Corraini
Carson Deibert
Marek Delorme
Erica Glanville
Luke Hadland
Sydney Healing
Andrea Heisler
Morgan House
Shayla Key
Hailey Leoppky
Emily Lumbis
Kellen McLean
Kenedie Miles
Mason Nicholson
Ella Patterson
Cody Peever
Tyvan Rae
Kaydn Shannon
Jayce Soley
Gabe Walker
Grade 12 Top Academic achievers:
Haily Bastarache
Cassidy Caines
Cayole Callihoo
Chantal Collins
Jayla Currie
Zoe De Jonge
Sam Jones
Tygan Komarniski
Logan Lacasse
Macy Lyon
Alyssa McDougall
Nolan Mearns
Chloe Myers
Hunter Ogilvie
Emma Pafford
Noah Pickering
Emily Robertson
Makenna Schuttenbeld
Tanisha Scott
Taylor Stauffer
Tayah Tucker
Skyler Umlah
Recipients of Exemplary Lakers Awards and Scholarships, recognized for commitment to life-long learning and ethical citizenship:
Ashlyn Goyan (Grade 9)
Nevada Jeffries (Grade 9)
Breckyn Lagoutte (Grade 10)
Teryn Herder (Grade 10)
Masaii Pummings (Grade 10)
Morgan House (Grade 11)
Kierra Olineck (Grade 11)
Cody Peever (Grade 11)
Jhonier Batista (Grade 12)
Haily Bastarache (Grade 12)
Grade 12 Scholarships:
Hannah Yabut
Makenna Schuttenbeld
Jayla Currie
Tristan Anderson
Recipients of the “We Believe in You” Lakers Awards for rising to the challenge, overcoming adversity and being committed to successfully completing their high school diploma:
Tayah Tucker
Renn Bryck
Teagan Loken
Tygan Komarniski
Recipients of the following awards were selected for their exceptional effort, attitude, citizenship, participation, leadership, and involvement:
Amelia Balon was presented with the Spirit Ring Award for being a true and proud Laker. Balon demonstrates school spirit, supports excellence in academics, fine arts and athletics.
Maia Belich was presented with the Sylvan Lake Arts Society Award for excellence in art, acts of service and academics.
Emily Robertson, Amelia Balon, Kaitlyn Oriss, Nevada Jeffries, Caydence Nicholson and Mya Christians were presented with the Rotary Club Humanitarian Award for community involvement, school citizenship, and leadership.
Ava Kooiman was presented with the Anne Rowberry Memorial Award for Lakers Women’s Basketball.
Aleah Belton and Jenna Miller were presented with the RISE Award for wholehearted participation on the path to reconciliation.
Jordyn Engler was presented with the Kathleen Ostrom Memorial Award for academics and community service.
Brody Henry was presented with the Merit Contractors Association Award for excellence in Construction related courses.
Taylor Stauffer and Jorja Lavergne were presented with the George Belich Memorial Award for excellence in the English language from grades 10 through 12.
Scholarship recepients for further education:
Taylor Lunde was recognized for community volunteerism with Coverdale’s NoFrills Service Scholarship for post-secondary education.
Emma Pafford and Maia Belich were recognized for artistic excellence in performance and technical theatre with the Norman and Mary Bowles Scholarship for post-secondary education.
Cheyne Halvorson and Zane Johnson were recognized for academics and athletics while exemplifying hard work and fair play with the Chase Cornford Memorial Scholarship for post-secondary education.
Braden Johnson was presented with the Lakestone Business Scholarship for academics and post-secondary education in business.
Hannah Yabut was presented with the Steffie Woima Citizenship Scholarship for academics, citizenship, and community involvement.
Alexa Klein was recognized for life-long learning with the Maxson Memorial Scholarship for post-secondary education.
Emily Robertson was recognized for community involvement with the Town of Sylvan Lake Citizenship Scholarship for post-secondary education.
Zoe De Jonge was recognized for academic excellence and athletics with the Jake Jacobs Memorial Athletic Scholarship for post-secondary education.
Molly Cocks and Reuben Braitenback were recognized for school and community involvement, academics, and citizenship with the Sylvan Lake Lion’s Legacy Scholarship.
Jessica Routhier and Annika Rose were recognized for being “true, fair, friendly, beneficial to all” with the Sylvan Lake Rotary Club “4 Way Test” Scholarship.