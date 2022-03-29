Annual parking pass for the Sunbreaker Cove and Sandy Point Beach will be implemented

Town of Eckville, nurse practitioner program

Following a presentation to council on Feb.28, from the Wolf Creek Primary Care Network, a request was made by the Town of Eckville to participate in the Nurse Practitioner Program.

The Town of Eckville asked Lacombe County to provide an annual funding contribution of $33,500 over a three-year term to offset costs required to support a nurse practitioner for the town of Eckville and the surrounding area.

A motion that Lacombe County participate in the Nurse Practitioner Program proposed by the Town of Eckville by contributing $10,000 in annual funding towards this program for a three-year period did not receive the approval of council.

City of Lacombe’s annual capital projects

Council approved resolutions to contribute up to $175,388 to the City of Lacombe’s annual capital projects at the Lacombe Memorial Centre, Kinsmen Aquatic Centre, and Gary Moe Sports Arena. Lacombe County will fund this contribution from the Recreation Capital Assistance Reserve.

In addition, Council approved a contribution of up to $20,000 toward the City of Lacombe’s Columbarium expansion at the Lacombe Fairview Cemetery, which will be funded through the Cemetery Capital Reserve.

Lacombe county vision, goals and results

On March 8 and 9, Lacombe County Council participated in a strategic planning workshop to develop a new strategic plan for the four-year period of 2022-2025.

With the completion of the workshop, the consultant has now compiled the draft vision, goals and results developed from the thoughts, ideas and input of council from the workshop.

Council approved the Vision, Goals and Results as revised, and directed the County Manager to move forward with developing the Lacombe County Strategic Plan 2022 to 2025.

Police advisory committee

Lacombe County Council voted in favour of becoming a member of the Blackfalds RCMP Detachment, Red Deer County Police Advisory Committee.

Lacombe county Reeve, Barb Shepherd was appointed as the Lacombe County representative to the committee, and councillor Dwayne West was appointed as the alternate.

Parking fees for Sunbreaker Cove and Sandy Point

Council defeated a motion to include a provision in the fee schedule for parking and launching at the Sunbreaker Cove boat launch and Sandy Point Beach and boat launch; that county citizens be exempt from paid parking by providing ratepayers free seasonal parking passes; and that one terminal be available at Sunbreaker Cove boat launch and Sandy Point Beach and boat launch for people who cannot pay for parking with a cell phone.

By resolution of council, an annual parking pass for the Sunbreaker Cove boat launch and Sandy Point Beach and boat launch will be implemented. Annual beach parking fees will be $120, boat launch and parking fees will be $160 and boat launch fees will be $80.

A motion that an exemption be offered for County ratepayers to allow for a free parking/launching pass for up to two license plates per ratepayer did not receive council approval.

A motion to amend the above-noted resolution to one license plate per ratepayer did not receive council approval.

Sylvan Lake communal sewage

This spring, Blissful Beach and the Slopes subdivision connected to the Sylvan Lake communal sewage system. Council read bylaw 1364/22, which is required for these communities to deliver wastewater to the Commission’s system. Bylaw 1364/22 revises the wastewater rates for Blissful Beach residents and establishes the wastewater rate for residents of The Slopes.

Council approved first, second and third reading of bylaw No.1364/22, Sylvan Lake communal sewage services.

Red Deer River Watershed Alliance (RDRWA)

A presentation by the RDRWA on the Watershed Management in the Red Deer River Basin was received for information.

Lightcatch app presentation

A presentation regarding the Lightcatch App was received for information and the County Manager was directed to prepare a report for presentation at a future Council meeting with regard to the Lightcatch App and the proposal from Lightcatch for support (use) by Lacombe County.

Next regular council meeting is April 14 at 9 a.m. and the next committee of the whole meeting is

April 5 at 9 a.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Building. For more details from Lacombe County council meetings, please refer to the meeting minutes. All meeting minutes are posted on the website after approval.