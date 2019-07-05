File Photo.

Annual Show and Shine rolling into Sylvan Lake

The Accelerated Revolution Foundation event is July 20 at the Meadowlands Golf Club driving range

The Sylvan Lake Show and Shine is returning for it’s fifth year.

The Accelerated Revolution Foundation, with the Alberta Motorcycle Safety Society, will be hosting the show on July 20 at the Meadowlands Golf Club driving range.

Crystal Rhayn-Koch, president of Accelerated Revolution Foundation, says the annual event will feature new aspects as well as old favourites.

This year there will be 16 trophy awards instead of 10 as well as a sound competition.

A DJ, food vendors, face painting, and a 50/50 draw will all be back again at this year’s event.

There will also be a draw for a custom-made BMX for kids under 16. Tickets will be available for purchase by donation.

“Last year we had a really happy little girl roll away with a brand new BMX, so it got some really good vibes so we decided we’d bring it back this year,” said Rhayn-Koch.

The BMX will be painted in the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation’s colours as all proceeds from the event will be donated to the foundation.

Rhayn-Koch has family ties to the Stollery as they performed a life saving surgery on her brother shortly after his birth years ago.

The event is free to attend, but those looking to enter a vehicle will have to pay a registration fee. Registration can be done at the gate, and costs $10 for bikes or $20 for cars and trucks.

“We just kind of pride ourselves on being a show that offers a variety of all kinds of vehicles and it’s really a driver oriented show as well,” said Rhayn-Koch, adding the registration fee entitles drivers to a chance to score great prizes.

Gates open at 9 a.m. on July 20, registration begins at 10 a.m. and the show will go until 4 p.m.

“We’ve had really good compliments year after year about it just being a really fun event and we thought we’d like to share it with everybody, so everyone’s welcome,” Rhayn-Koch said.

She added the event could always use volunteers and those interested in helping out can reach out through the Sylvan Lake Car Show Volunteers Facebook group.

