COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Another 422 COVID cases reported in Alberta and two more deaths

Central zone active cases slightly up

The Alberta government confirmed 422 COVID-19 cases Tuesday and two more virus deaths.

The numbers on the government’s website are up to date as of the end of day Monday.

The number of active cases in the province reached 4,738 Tuesday afternoon, compared to the previous day’s 4,477 – up by 261.

The two additional deaths are in Edmonton and the south zone, with the death toll reaching 309 in the province.

The central zone’s active number of cases was also up slightly, at 165 Tuesday afternoon from the previous day’s tally of 162. There were two people in hospital in the local zone, down from three the previous day.

The City of Red Deer was at 37 active cases, slightly down, compared to previous day’s 39. To date, 138 people have recovered in the city.

According to the latest figures, Red Deer County had eight active cases, there was one in the Town of Sylvan Lake, two in City of Lacombe, seven in Lacombe County, two in Town of Olds and four in Clearwater County.

There were five active cases in Kneehill County, one in Town of Drumheller, five in Camrose County and another five in the City of Camrose.

The City of Wetaskiwin had 11 active cases.

There were no active cases in the County of Stettler, Mountain View County and Starland County.

In total, there are 123 Albertans in hospital with the virus, of which 16 are in intensive care.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, said Monday, parents, teachers, students and staff are being responsible to protect each other from COVID-19.

“Just six per cent of all COVID cases in those aged five to 19 since Sept. 1 have been acquired at school,” said Hinshaw.

“This shows that schools are not a main driver of community transmission, but that our rising community transmission is resulting in more school exposures.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the government website showed 41 schools across the province are on the province’s watch list including Red Deer’s Hunting Hills High School. Alberta defines “watch” where school outbreak has been declared with five or more cases.

There are several other schools that are open, but with two to four active cases, including Ponoka Secondary Campus in central Alberta.


