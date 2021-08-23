Another 473 COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta

There are now 7,777 active cases in the province

The Government of Alberta has identified another 473 COVID-19 cases.

There are now 7,777 active cases of the virus, to go along with the 234,844 recovered cases, the provincial government announced Monday. Five new deaths were also reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,348.

Of the new cases, 91 were completely vaccinated, 53 were partially vaccinated and 333 were unvaccinated. Of the active cases, 1,213 have been completely vaccinated, 855 have been partially vaccinated and 5,709 are unvaccinated.

The City of Red Deer has climbed to 199 active cases, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. The city has also recorded 5,819 recovered cases and 43 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sylvan Lake has 51 active cases, Red Deer County has 55, Lacombe County has 57, Mountain View County 49, Clearwater County has 45, the City of Lacombe has 22, Olds has 32 and Stettler County has 26.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 42 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 17 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County, has 17.

The City of Camrose has 13 active cases, Camrose County has 12, Kneehill County has 14 and Drumheller has nine.

The central zone has 765 active cases of the virus overall.

Provincially, 244 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 54 of those individuals are in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 24 are hospitalized — four of those individuals are in an ICU.



