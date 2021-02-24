City of Red Deer has nearly doubled its active COVID-19 case count since Feb. 10 and has 75.6 per cent of the Central zone’s active cases. (File photo)

Another new high: Red Deer hits 574 active COVID-19 cases

Province reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 430 new cases

After a slight dip in active COVID-19 cases, Red Deer hit another high Wednesday.

Red Deer now has 574 active cases of the virus, up 15 from Tuesday.

The city has nearly doubled its active COVID-19 case count since Feb. 10 and has 75.6 per cent of the Central zone’s active cases and 12.6 per cent of Alberta’s overall active cases.

Active cases connected to the Olymel meat processing plant outbreak declined Wednesday, with 181 active and 296 recovered.

Alberta reported an additional 430 cases on 9,467 tests for a test positivity rate of 4.5 per cent and the province now has 4,545 active cases of the virus.

The province reported an additional 13 deaths, including a man in his 90s from the Central zone, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 1,866 since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 307 people in hospital across the province, with 56 in the ICU.

Central zone sits at 759 active cases, with 32 people in hospital, including 10 in intensive care. There have also been 67 cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant reported in the Central zone to date.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas, and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting Red Deer County has 40 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 15 active and Clearwater County sits at eight active.

Lacombe has 18 active and Sylvan Lake has 16 active cases, while Olds sits at two active. Mountain View County sits at 14 active, Kneehill County has six active and Drumheller has six active.

Camrose County has one active and the County of Stettler sits at three active.

Camrose has eight active and Wetaskiwin is 12 active.

In the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 25 active cases. Ponoka County, including east Ponoka County, has 18 active.

Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County has no active cases.


Students and staff at Gateway Christian School wore pink Wednesday in support of Pink Shirt Day, a worldwide anti-bullying initiative that was started in 2007. (Photo courtesy of Red Deer Public Schools)
