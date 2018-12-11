Another successful year for the Sylvan Lake Charity Check stop

The annual charity drive took place on Dec. 8 on 47 Avenue between Shoppers and McDonald’s.

Sylvan Lake’s emergency services have out done themselves once again with this year’s Charity Check Stop.

On Dec. 8 members of the Sylvan Lake RCMP, Fire Department and Victim Services were stationed on 47 Avenue between Shoppers Drug Mart and McDonald’s collecting cash and toy donations.

The donations brought in this year exceeded the total the drive collected last year by a little more than $200.

In total the charitable drive collected $13,443.

The proceeds from this year’s Charity Check Stop will be donated to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank and the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau.

Follow Megan Roth on Twitter

@MeganSLN

megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The Sylvan Lake Fire Department were bundled up against the cold as they accepted donations road-side in Dec. 8.