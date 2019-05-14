Appeal Court upholds murder convictions in stabbing of man outside Calgary bar

Strasser-Hird, who was 18, was beaten and stabbed numerous times in 2013

Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera were convicted in 2016 of second-degree murder in the death of Lukas Strasser-Hird. (NEWS file photo)

Alberta’s highest court has upheld the murder convictions of two men who were part of a violent swarming attack outside a Calgary night club.

Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera were convicted in 2016 of second-degree murder in the death of Lukas Strasser-Hird.

Strasser-Hird, who was 18, was beaten and stabbed numerous times in 2013.

Both Shlah and Carbera filed appeals that argued that the jury’s verdict was unreasonable.

In a split decision, the Alberta Court of Appeal dismissed the appeals, saying the jury verdict reflected considered decision-making.

One dissenting justice says Cabrera’s appeal should be allowed and he should face a new trial, and that Shlah should be acquitted over how the jury was instructed in the case.

The Appeal Court ordered Shlah, who was out on bail, to surrender himself into custody within 48 hours,

