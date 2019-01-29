Apple has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable, Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019, after users said there was a bug that could allow callers to activate another user’s microphone remotely. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Apple has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable after users said there was a bug that could allow callers to activate another user’s microphone remotely.

READ ALSO: Apple warning of weak sales in China

The bug was demonstrated through videos online and reported on this week by tech blogs. Reports say the bug in the video chat app could allow an iPhone user calling another iPhone through Group Facetime to hear the audio from the other handset — even if the receiver did not accept the call.

“We’re aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week,” Apple said in a statement Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Apple becomes first trillion-dollar company

Its online support page noted there was a technical issue with the application and that Group Facetime “is temporarily unavailable.”

The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, released a statement warning people about the bug and urging people to disable the app until Apple fixes the issue.

Apple is due to report its latest quarterly earnings later Tuesday amid intense investor interest in the company’s financial health. Earlier this month, Apple said that demand for iPhones was waning and that its earnings for the final quarter of 2018 would be below expectations — a rare downgrade from the company.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BREAKING: Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Legion hands out awards for Literary and Poster Contest

The Legion awarded roughly 30 entrants a certificate and cheque for their work

Sylvan Lake could benefit from Winter Games in Red Deer

Sylvan Lake Chamber says the 2019 Winter Games could bring in tourists and help local businesses

Sylvan Lake Town Council invites Prime Minister to see the effects of the downturn for himself

Town Council has written a letter of support for the energy sector and its families

Mother Teresa and Fox Run School host session to teach about vaping and cannabis

Gail Foreman from Alberta Health Services taught an information session on Jan. 23

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen opens new constituency office

Dreeshen’s new office on 50 Avenue is one of two offices, the other is located in Innisfail

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Corruption levels linked to health of democracies

Denmark led the survey as the least corrupt nation, followed by New Zealand, Finland and Singapore while Canada squeaked into the top 10

BREAKING: Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Newly formed Team Carey wins 2019 women’s provincial curling title

‘We’re very happy with how we played,’ says Carey

Student rushed to hospital after school bus crash south of Calgary

A second student was treated for minor injuries

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

Thorsby homeowners disrupt break and enter using cameras, radio

Thorsby RCMP seek public assistance to identify break and enter suspects

Most Read