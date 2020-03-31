2019 Rimbey Rodeo Royalty. (Photo/Rimbey Rodeo Royalty Facebook.)

Applications to be Rimbey Rodeo Royalty are now open

Rimbey Rodeo Royalty is looking for submissions for Rodeo Queen, Princess and Jr. Miss.

Rimbey Rodeo Royalty is looking for ladies in Rimbey and surrounding communities who want to represent rodeo.

The original competition deadline is set to close on April 30, 2020 but this may be extended and the competition postponed until COVID-19 concerns are resolved and it is safe to resume competition activities.

Rimbey Rodeo Royalty director, Cheri Conners says that the group is “taking it day by day,” when it comes to the impact the novel coronavirus has on their applications and rodeo season.

Rodeo Queen and Princess applications are open to ladies 16 to 20-years-old while the Jr. Miss category is for those 11 to 15-years-old.

The competition to become a member of the Rimbey Rodeo royal family includes a public speaking portion with a written and impromptu speech in front of a panel of judges. The competition will also consist of horsemanship skills, including flag carrying, public interaction at rodeo events and a rodeo knowledge test.

The main role of Rimbey Rodeo Royalty is to represent the Rimbey rodeo and rodeo culture in their community and the communities they travel to.

“We try to get them out in the community as much as possible,” Conners says. “A lot of times [Family and Community Support Services], FCSS, has the girls come help with their community events.”

The current Rimbey Rodeo Royalty family includes Rimbey Rodeo Queen Allie Pals, Rodeo Princess Mara Reimer, and Jr. Miss Rimbey Rodeo Queen Rhyatta McConnel.

Applicants can find more information on how to enter the competition on the Rimbey Rodeo Royalty Facebook page.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance ceremonies cancelled due to pandemic

Just Posted

TC Energy enlists Alberta to help finish US$8-billion Keystone XL project

Alberta government has agreed toinvest about US$1.1 billion (C$1.5 billion) as equity in the project

Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance ceremonies cancelled due to pandemic

The flags will fly along the lake and Highway 11 under the name “Flags of Unity”, Sept. 12-Nov. 12

Sylvan Lake Food Bank receives nearly $5,000 from local charity group

100 Women Who Care Sylvan Lake & Area have donated more than $20,000 to local organizations

Agriculture critical during and post-epidemic, Ag Minister says

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen held a call-in town hall meeting Monday night

Open Letter on the Temporary Adjustment to K-12 Education Funding

￼Canadian Parents for French is a nationwide, research-informed, volunteer organization

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Applications to be Rimbey Rodeo Royalty are now open

Rimbey Rodeo Royalty is looking for submissions for Rodeo Queen, Princess and Jr. Miss.

Telus Mobility restores 9-1-1 service, blames equipment failure

Network troubles were cited

Youth worker, hockey coach one of Alberta’s latest COVID-19 victims

Shawn Auger, who was 34, died Monday morning in hospital

Liberals delay release of wage subsidy details

Small businesses have been anxious to see the fine print of the program

Feeling stressed or overwhelmed? Here are photos of central Alberta pets to cheer you up

We asked pet owners to share some photos

The Front Steps Project

Local photographer Vanessa Kerkere is capturing history with families from their own front steps.

Dancer’s Edge studio moves to online classes due to COVID-19

Studio looks to bring normalcy to dance students

Canada Post reminds people to keep a safe distance

Encounters with dogs have increased as more people stay at home

Most Read