The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of Apricot Power brand apricot seeds and apricot seed meal due to concerns about cyanide poisoning. One of the products is shown in a handout photo. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

Symptoms include headache, confusion, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures and coma

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of Apricot Power brand apricot seeds and apricot seed meal due to concerns about cyanide poisoning.

The agency says the products, produced by the Markham, Ont.-based company Ecoideas Innovations Inc., contain the natural toxin amygdalin.

The agency says the compound has the potential to release cyanide when the bitter apricot seed kernels are ingested.

It says humans can “detoxify” small amounts of cyanide, but high amounts can be lethal.

No illnesses have been associated with the products, but officials say anyone who has the products in their home should throw them out or return them to the point of purchase.

Symptoms of acute cyanide poisoning include headache, dizziness, confusion, weakness, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, seizures and coma.

ALSO READ: Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

ALSO READ: Huawei pushes ahead with rural internet strategy in Canada despite controversy

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mexican avocado growers expect US consumers to bear tariffs
Next story
Trump family to get red-carpet royal treatment on UK visit

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Lyndon Rush inducted into Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

The bobsleigh athlete was one of 13 to be inducted as part of the Class of 2019 on May 31

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s Jumpstart Golf Tournament doubles in size

The second annual Jumpstart Golf tournament was held at Lakewood Golf Course, May 31

Fire ban now in effect for Sylvan Lake

Both Sylvan Lake and Red Deer County are under a fire ban

World’s Largest Lure unveiled at sneak peek in Lacombe

Public unveiling will take place on June 1st

Wildfire smoke reduces air quality in Sylvan Lake

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Thursday morning for Central Alberta

VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice

The cruise ship blared its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

Symptoms include headache, confusion, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures and coma

Emotional ceremony to mark release of inquiry report on Indigenous women, girls

Similar issues were raised during the course of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s work

Huawei pushes ahead with rural internet strategy in Canada despite controversy

It’s affecting life-saving information in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

‘Opioid epidemic:’ Pharmacists call for stricter access to low-dose codeine

Codeine is an opiate used as a painkiller and to treat coughs but can be misused

Amber Alert cancelled after three kids found safe in Alberta

Police had said the children had last been seen leaving a home in Fox Creek, northwest of Edmonton

Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

The report is being released on Monday, but several media outlets have received leaked copies

What, them worry? Warriors confident despite NBA finals hole

Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors

B.C. to send 120 more firefighters to Alberta, Yukon

Service says 137 people, including 116 firefighters, will be deployed in Alberta for up to 19 days

Most Read