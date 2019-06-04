Arrest made after high risk chase

A man is under arrest and facing impaired driving and other charges following a chase that involved RCMP officers from Bashaw.

Around 7 p.m. on May 26, police received numerous reports of a suspected impaired and dangerous driver heading north on Highway 21 between Bashaw and Camrose.

RCMP were able locate the alleged vehicle, which promptly attempted to flee from police after the emergency lights were activated. This resulted in officers from Camrose and Bashaw eventually making a high risk takedown of the suspect.

Edward Sam is looking at a lengthy list of criminal counts including dangerous driving, flight from police and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. Police have not yet released the man’s hometown or age pending his first court appearance.

Railway reminder

Bashaw RCMP along with the Ferintosh Fire Department and an ambulance were called to collision with a train on May 30 that, thankfully, resulted in minor injuries.

The collision, between a gravel truck and a CN train at an uncontrolled crossing near the small community about 20 kilometres north of Bashaw, saw the driver of the truck transported to hospital in Camrose for treatment.

Highway 21 ended up being closed and a temporary detour put in place for a short time as police conducted an investigation.

RCMP have yet to release any cause or if any charges will be laid. However, police do want to remind all motorists and even pedestrians that they need to be vigilant and cautious at all railway crossings.