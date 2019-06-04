Arrest made after high risk chase

Bashaw RCMP

A man is under arrest and facing impaired driving and other charges following a chase that involved RCMP officers from Bashaw.

Around 7 p.m. on May 26, police received numerous reports of a suspected impaired and dangerous driver heading north on Highway 21 between Bashaw and Camrose.

RCMP were able locate the alleged vehicle, which promptly attempted to flee from police after the emergency lights were activated. This resulted in officers from Camrose and Bashaw eventually making a high risk takedown of the suspect.

Edward Sam is looking at a lengthy list of criminal counts including dangerous driving, flight from police and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. Police have not yet released the man’s hometown or age pending his first court appearance.

Railway reminder

Bashaw RCMP along with the Ferintosh Fire Department and an ambulance were called to collision with a train on May 30 that, thankfully, resulted in minor injuries.

The collision, between a gravel truck and a CN train at an uncontrolled crossing near the small community about 20 kilometres north of Bashaw, saw the driver of the truck transported to hospital in Camrose for treatment.

Highway 21 ended up being closed and a temporary detour put in place for a short time as police conducted an investigation.

RCMP have yet to release any cause or if any charges will be laid. However, police do want to remind all motorists and even pedestrians that they need to be vigilant and cautious at all railway crossings.

Previous story
Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake bantam Buccaneers take two huge wins at home

The bantam Buccs sit at a 8-1 record with three games left in regular season play

Sylvan Lake Directory donates to fine arts program

The delivery day fundraiser on June 1 was in support of the HJ Cody fine arts program

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake youth recognized at Youth Spark Awards

The awards, formerly Leaders of Tomorrow, recognized around 150 nominees May 31

Sylvan Lake RCMP make arrest in Amber Alert

The Amber Alert was issued early morning June 1 and cancelled less than three hours later

Sylvan Lake’s Lyndon Rush inducted into Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

The bobsleigh athlete was one of 13 to be inducted as part of the Class of 2019 on May 31

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

Maskwacis man allegedly assaults person, steals vehicle, chased by police

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate disturbances, assault, theft of vehicle and pursuit

Train health-care providers to ditch racism as part of Canada’s cancer strategy: report

The new strategy for cancer control also prioritizes the needs of Indigenous Peoples

Senate finally poised to pass bill on sex assault training for judges

Ambrose blamed a ‘group of old boys’ in the Senate for setting up roadblocks to the bill

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Killing, violence toward Indigenous women, girls ‘not a relic of our past’: Trudeau

The inquiry report uses the term genocide dozens of times

Canadian cannabis edibles, topicals market worth $2.7B already: Deloitte

The federal government wrapped up its consultation on the draft edible rules in February

Taxpayer group’s tour highlights lost oil revenues for B.C., Alberta

Trans Mountain, new environmental assessment targeted

Most Read