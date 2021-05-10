File photo

Arrest made for armed robbery in Millet, Wetaskiwin RCMP continue to investigate

Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating an armed robbery took place May 4, 2021 in Millet, Alta.

Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating an armed robbery took place Tuesday May 4, 2021 at 12:55 p.m. at the Rexall Drugs in Millet, Alta.

Three young males entered the store, two of which had firearms. The suspects stole prescription drugs valued at over $3,000. No one was hurt during the robbery.

RCMP immediately responded to the scene and began patrols looking for the suspects. Numerous witnesses informed the police of the license plate of a brown vehicle that sped away from the area.

Police believe that the three males split up, with one male in a brown car heading back towards Millet while the other two suspects fled West towards Highway QE II in an older blue SUV.

A short while later in Wetaskiwin County another witness noticed a male in a brown car on the side of the road. Shortly after the witness sighting, a fire started which grew into a small bush fire. Wetaskiwin Fire Services attended the scene and put out the blaze.

When patrolling the area of the fire the police located the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle fled from police and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect vehicle led police in a chase for over 30 km and the pursuit ended with the use of a tire deflation device.

Police Dog Services, the Central Alberta Crime Reduction Team, and members from Leduc and Maskwacis RCMP detachments all assisted with the pursuit, which resulted in the arrest of one male.

“This was a fantastic example of alert neighbours and community calling police when they see something suspicious” states Cst. Shaun Marchand of the Wetaskiwin RCMP. “The success in locating and arresting the accused and providing critical information for this investigation has everything to do with members of the public recognizing something was out of places in three separate occasions.”

As a result of the investigation Beckham Terrence Rawcliffe, 19, of Airdrie, Alta., has been arrested and has the following charges laid against him:

• Robbery with offensive weapon;

• Disguised with intent;

• Resist/ Obstruct arrest (x2)

• Mischief under $5,000;

• Arson;

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

• Pointing a firearm;

• Using a firearm in commission of an offence;

• Flight from police;

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

• Fail to comply with release order (x3);

• Fail to comply with undertaking;

• Fail to remain at scene after MVC (x2);

• And Learner drive motor vehicle without proper supervision.

Rawcliffe was brought before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded as well as scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin May 13, 2021.

The two other suspects remain outstanding. They are described as:

• Male;

• Caucasian;

• Short; 5-foot-three-inches to five-foot-six-inches;

• 18 to 25-years in age;

• Wore all black during the robbery;

• Drove and older blue SUV;

• Have a firearm in their possession.

Police consider the two outstanding suspects to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

