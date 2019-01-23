Phoenix Hacienda HealthCare (Google Maps)

Arrest made in case of incapacitated woman who gave birth

A 36-year-old nurse has been arrested and charged with sexual assault

Police say DNA testing of a nurse and the baby born to an incapacitated woman in Phoenix led them to charge the nurse with sexual assault of the woman.

RELATED: Woman in vegetative state for decades gives birth

Phoenix police say the licensed practical nurse was arrested on a charge of sexual assault in the impregnation of an incapacitated woman who gave birth last month at a long-term health care facility.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Wednesday that investigators arrested 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland on one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

Williams says Sutherland worked at the Hacienda HealthCare facility where the woman lived and had been providing care to her.

RELATED: Facility’s CEO resigns after woman in vegetative state for decades gives birth

The 29-year-old victim has been incapacitated since the age of 3 and gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29.

Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant. Court records say her last known physical was in April.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
$20K pay gap between women, men in Canadian tech jobs

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Cody Peever one of Football Alberta’s Top 130

The receiver qualified for the second round of tryouts for Football Alberta’s U17 team

Sylvan Lake Pirates fall to the Eagles in regular season finale

The Pirates will begin first round playoff action against the Red Deer Rustlers on Jan. 26

Fox Run School’s yearbook committee receives award

The Sylvan Lake middle school received a Distinguished Merit Award for its 2017-18 yearbook

Blackfalds RCMP on scene of school bus collision and car jacking

RCMP are looking for a silver 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander with Alberta license plate BNR655

PHOTOS: Family Skating and Sledding Party returns to Sylvan Lake

The free event also featured hot chocolate, bonfires and special guests at Leader Field on Jan. 20

2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse comes with supermoon bonus

On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America

Arrest made in case of incapacitated woman who gave birth

A 36-year-old nurse has been arrested and charged with sexual assault

$20K pay gap between women, men in Canadian tech jobs

The report defines tech workers as people either producing or making extensive use of technology, regardless of industry

Catholic student says he didn’t disrespect Native American

Many saw the white teenagers, who had travelled to Washington for an anti-abortion rally, appearing to mock the Native Americans

Top Canadian athletes inducted into the Canada Games Hall of Honour

Athletes doing incredible things for communities are inducted into Hall of Honour, says Games CEO

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Blackfalds RCMP seeking information on activities of stolen Fountain Tire Truck

Blackfalds RCMP recovered truck following earlier collision and car-jacking

Red Deer RCMP arrest man after truck collides with six vehicles

No one was injured and the male driver was restrained by a nearby resident until police arrived

U.S. confirms it will ask Canada to extradite Huawei executive

China continues to protest the move

Most Read