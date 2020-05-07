Arrests made in Maskwacis homicide

Two individuals have been arrested in relation to a homicide last month in Maskwacis.

Kardon Demetroff, 23, and Celeste Morningstar Saddleback, 26, are in custody in conjunction with the death of a man near Maskwacis on April 12.

Demetroff was arrested on May 4 and has been charged with second degree murder. Meanwhile, Saddleback was taken into custody on two days later and is facing a first degree murder charge.

Alberta RCMP’s major crime unit took over the investigation into the incident where 74-year-old Larry Parker was found dead on a road near Maskwacis.

An autopsy on April 17 concluded the death was a result of a homicide.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the death.

