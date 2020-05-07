Arrests made in Maskwacis homicide

Pair in custody and facing murder charges

Two individuals have been arrested in relation to a homicide last month in Maskwacis.

Kardon Demetroff, 23, and Celeste Morningstar Saddleback, 26, are in custody in conjunction with the death of a man near Maskwacis on April 12.

Demetroff was arrested on May 4 and has been charged with second degree murder. Meanwhile, Saddleback was taken into custody on two days later and is facing a first degree murder charge.

Alberta RCMP’s major crime unit took over the investigation into the incident where 74-year-old Larry Parker was found dead on a road near Maskwacis.

An autopsy on April 17 concluded the death was a result of a homicide.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the death.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Clive group sewing scrub bags for central Albertan healthcare workers
Next story
Alberta announces support for farmers, ranchers

Just Posted

Alberta announces support for farmers, ranchers

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in province climbs over 6,000

Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market eyeing June opening

Crystal Loewen, market manager, says she has requested a June 5 or June 12 opening date

Sylvan Lake summer camp celebrates 90 years

Camp Kuriakos celebrated its 90th anniversary online April 25, plans for in-person event this fall

Sylvan Lake board game creator releases new game

Ryan Leininger decided after inventing his first board game, Tiny Ninjas, he needed to make a second

Alberta reports six new COVID-19 deaths, 70 new cases

Of the 5,963 total cases in Alberta, 3,552 have recovered

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

First Nations worried by suspension of oilsands environmental monitoring

First Nations worried by suspension of oilsands environmental monitoring

Ex-Syncrude partner Murphy Oil closing Calgary office to cut costs

Ex-Syncrude partner Murphy Oil closing Calgary office to cut costs

Telus delays usual dividend increase amid COVID-19 but sees growth opportunities

Telus delays usual dividend increase amid COVID-19 but sees growth opportunities

S&P/TSX composite up as Canadian price of gold near all-time high

S&P/TSX composite up as Canadian price of gold near all-time high

Arrests made in Maskwacis homicide

Pair in custody and facing murder charges

Stettler Food bank staff grateful for solid community support

A partnership with FCSS has allowed for a new hamper deliver service as well

Clive group sewing scrub bags for central Albertan healthcare workers

Morton Historical Multi Culture Centre in Clive is coordinating the effort

Breaking: Only active case of COVID-19 in City of Wetaskiwin is now recovered.

The City of Wetaskiwin now has zero active cases and eight recovered.

Most Read