In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, photo, construction workers labor at the site of the Huoshenshan temporary field hospital being built in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province. China as of Wednesday has more infections of a new virus than it did in with SARS, though the death toll is still lower. (Chinatopix via AP)

As 132 reported dead from coronavirus outbreak, international sporting events postponed

A third case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Canada by health officials in British Columbia

A new form of coronavirus that began in China has infected more than 6,000 people and caused 132 deaths.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Ottawa 250 Canadians have registered with Global Affairs Canada to say they are in Wuhan and 126 of them have asked for help to get home.

He says Canada is “looking at all options” and that every Canadian who has reached out for consular assistance will receive it.

A third case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Canada by health officials in British Columbia, who say a man in his 40s tested presumptively positive after a business trip to the Chinese city of Wuhan.

In China, international sports have been postponed and Olympic qualifying tournaments are being taken elsewhere amid growing concern at the spread the virus.

British Airways says it’s immediately suspending all of its flights to and from mainland China after the U.K. government warned against unnecessary travel to the country.

READ MORE: B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

—With files from AP

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous group seeks big cash boost for guardians to help protect Canadian lands
Next story
Canadians seek way out of Wuhan as coronavirus continues to spread

Just Posted

WATCH: Eckville man’s hobby creates wild backyard snow park

Dolan Baxter has been building snow parks ranging of all styles since he was a kid

UPDATE: Sylvan Lake RCMP say missing female located

19-year-old Alyssa Manderville was last seen in Blackfalds on Jan. 26

Long-term solution being explored for frost heaves between Sylvan Lake and Red Deer

Alberta Transportation has completed two repairs to the two kilometre stretch of road

Residential rates will not increase with Sylvan Lake’s new Water and Sewer Bylaw

Town Council passed second and third reading of the bylaw at Monday’s meeting

Sylvan Lake Wranglers overcome Rocky Rams for the win

The Wranglers faced the Rams for a hard-fought 4-3 victory

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Canadians seek way out of Wuhan as coronavirus continues to spread

The Chinese government has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

Ryan Jake Applegarth, 27, charged with First Degree Murder

RCMP Major Crimes Unit seeking male wanted on first degree murder charge

Watch out for scams, clickbait in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death: Better Business Bureau

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Despite reports of decline, birds flocking to national parks in Canadian Rockies

Recent studies suggest overall bird population has slid by three billion since 1970

Pregnant B.C. woman stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Woman is due to give birth in Wuhan, China unless she can get out

Majority of Canadian boards had no female members in 2016 and 2017: StatCan

Statistics Canada says 18.1 per cent of director seats were held by women in 2017

VAUGHAN: Childhood heroes like Kobe are supposed to be immortal

Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine people

Most Read