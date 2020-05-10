ASIRT investigates Blackfalds shooting incident

On May 6, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that took place that same day on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway near Leduc, and resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man.

At about 8:15 a.m., Royal Canadian Mounted Police responded to a gun complaint at a residence in Blackfalds. A man armed with a gun fired shots from the residence, seriously injuring one woman. No shots were fired by police at this location. The man exited the residence and fled the area, operating a black BMW sedan.

The vehicle was located travelling northbound on the QEII Highway, and a brief pursuit ensued. RCMP deployed a tire deflation device, damaging the tires on the fleeing vehicle but not immediately rendering it inoperable. The BMW sedan crossed the median and began travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic on QEII.

While ASIRT’s investigation continues, available Watchguard video from a marked RCMP vehicle confirms that the BMW sedan stopped on the highway near Leduc, with police vehicles surrounding it. The 27-year-old man was the vehicle’s lone occupant. He exited the vehicle armed with a firearm, which he immediately raised and pointed at police. Both the man and police officers briefly exchanged gunfire.

The man sustained injuries and fell to the ground. An RCMP officer also sustained serious injuries. Officers on scene provided emergency medical assistance to both the man and the injured officer, but the man was pronounced dead on scene. The injured officer was transported to a hospital in Edmonton. He was admitted and treated and has since been released.

The man’s firearm, a 12-gauge, semi-automatic, tactical-style shotgun was recovered from the incident location.

ASIRT is asking members of the public who may have witnessed the events that occurred on QEII near the Highway 2A overpass, and/or may have any additional video or audio recordings of the incident that have not been already been provided to RCMP, to contact ASIRT investigators at 780-644-1483.

With ASIRT’s investigation underway, no further information will be released at this time.

ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently, and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP