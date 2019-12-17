(BLACK PRESS file photo)

ASIRT investigates RCMP officer-involved shooting near Blackfalds

26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his right calf; officer sustained minor injuries.

On Dec. 13, 2019, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding an RCMP officer-involved shooting near Blackfalds, Alberta, that resulted in the injury of a 26-year-old man.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., a lone RCMP member driving a marked police vehicle came across a vehicle that appeared to be stuck on the side of the road in the area of Range Road 10 and Burnt Lake Trail. The marked police vehicle was equipped with the Watchguard in-car video recording system, which was operational.

READ ALSO: Blackfalds RCMP officer’s firearm discharged in struggle

After stopping to determine if they required assistance, the officer encountered three men trying to get the vehicle back onto the road. During the encounter, the men unexpectedly attacked the officer and took the officer to the ground, where a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the men were trying to remove the officer’s equipment.

During the confrontation, the officer was able to fire their service pistol. The three men got into the marked police vehicle and drove away. The RCMP found the police vehicle abandoned in a field near Highway 11. Shortly thereafter, officers apprehended and arrested all three men.

Two of the men, a 25-year-old and a 27-year-old, were uninjured. The 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his right calf. He was transported to hospital, treated and released into police custody.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

Police later determined that the stopped vehicle was stolen. Investigators found a loaded firearm in the glove compartment during a subsequent search.

The RCMP retains responsibility for the investigation into the conduct of the three men. ASIRT’s investigation will focus on the officer-involved shooting. As the investigation is now underway, no further information will be released.

ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

-Submitted by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT)

Sylvan Lake hopes to bring attention to town through social media
Federal lawyers to Alberta trial: Climate crisis needs national measures like carbon tax

