ASIRT takes over Stettler officer-involved shooting investigation

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has officially taken over the investigation surrounding the events of a Stettler RCMP officer-involved shooting on July 24.

According to the press release announcing the details of the investigation, the Stettler RCMP detachment received a disturbance complaint at 10:14 p.m. in the area of 58 Street and 50A Avenue.

Once the officers arrived in the area they were flagged down by a woman who alleged that she had been threatened by a man with an axe.

Commencing a patrol of the area, the man was found by officers in a nearby alley where he was confronted. During the confrontation, one officer discharged his conducted energy weapon, also known as a Taser, and another discharged his service weapon striking the suspect.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and stabilized the suspect before he was flown to an Edmonton hospital, treated, and released the next day.

Two weapons were recovered from the scene of the incident, a long-handled axe and a knife with a blade around 4-and-a-half inches in length.

ASIRT’s investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the use of force and identifying people who may have observed the suspect or various “aspects of the confrontation” between the man and police.

Anyone with information surrounding any aspect of this incident is asked to call ASIRT investigators at 403-592-4306.

ASIRT is an independent body that objectively investigates incidents involving Alberta police where serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct have occurred, or where serious injury or death has occurred.

As this is an ongoing investigation, ASIRT anticipates no further updates.

