At least 15 dead in southern Mexico wind-farm feud killings

At least 15 dead in southern Mexico wind-farm feud killings

MEXICO CITY — A longstanding feud over a wind-power project has boiled over into grisly violence, after at least 15 people were bludgeoned to death with stones and cement blocks, and some bodies were partly burned.

The government of the Pacific coast community of San Mateo del Mar in Oaxaca state said Monday that 13 men and two women were killed in what he described as an attack by a group of dissident townspeople on Sunday.

But dissidents who successfully opposed wind power projects in the largely Indigenous area say the mayor’s followers ambushed them at a coronavirus checkpoint and began shooting. The dissidents said “several” people were wounded but did not provide an exact figure on those wounded by gunshots.

The prosecutors office in the southern state confirmed the figure of 15 dead, and said a detachment of four detectives, 80 state police and 39 National Guard members had been sent to the scene of the killings.

It was not clear whether the confrontations Saturday and Sunday in San Mateo del Mar began at one of the “sanitary” checkpoints that have sprung up in recent months to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The area has been coveted for its open, windy coast, and the two sides for and against the wind project have been feuding for years. The conflicts date back to 2012 when a consortium of companies tried to build a huge, 396-megawatt off-shore wind farm planned for a narrow spit of land in a lagoon near San Mateo.

The opponents managed to block the project, arguing it would affect their fishing, farming and sacred spaces.

Many residents belong to the Ikoots Indigenous group, sometimes known as the Huaves.

The Associated Press

Mexico

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
With unsubstantiated claim, Trump sows doubt on US election
Next story
Saskatchewan government says RCMP declining to participate in Clare’s Law

Just Posted

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 32 virus cases and one death Monday

Central zone remains at three active cases

COVID-19: Central zone at three active cases Sunday

Number of hospitalizations down in Alberta

48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Gov’t says there are 525 confirmed active cases

Alberta currently has more than 500 active COVID-19 cases

City of Red Deer still has just one active case

Sylvan Lake Sobeys to continue curbside pickup beyond pandemic

The service, which started as a necessity during COVID-19, will now be offered as a convenience

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Olivia, Noah top Alberta baby names in 2019, but don’t forget Rogue, Zeus and Khaleesi

Olivia, Noah top Alberta baby names in 2019, but don’t forget Rogue, Zeus and Khaleesi

Saskatchewan government says RCMP declining to participate in Clare’s Law

Saskatchewan government says RCMP declining to participate in Clare’s Law

Simpson celebrates a Father’s Day win at Harbour Town

Simpson celebrates a Father’s Day win at Harbour Town

Top field, no fans for this year’s Travelers Championship

Top field, no fans for this year’s Travelers Championship

NHL pares down hub city shortlist, Canadian sites still in the running

NHL pares down hub city shortlist, Canadian sites still in the running

Sportsnet considering computer-generated imagery, pumped-in noise if NHL resumes

Sportsnet considering computer-generated imagery, pumped-in noise if NHL resumes

Stampeders receiver coach McDaniel taking COVID-19 pandemic in stride

Stampeders receiver coach McDaniel taking COVID-19 pandemic in stride

Blaney wins at Talladega after NASCAR unites behind Wallace

Blaney wins at Talladega after NASCAR unites behind Wallace

Most Read