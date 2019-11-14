People wait for students and updates outside of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

At least 3 hurt in California school shooting, gunman sought

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking for a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location

At least three people were injured Thursday during a shooting at a Southern California high school and a search was underway for the gunman, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 30 miles (48 kilometres) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The department said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location.

“If you live in neighbourhoods anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911,” the Santa Clarita sheriff’s station tweeted.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said President Donald Trump was monitoring the reports and advised those nearby to follow the advice of law enforcement and first responders.

There were three confirmed patients with injuries, and it was not immediately clear if they were gunshot wounds or other types of injuries, fire spokesman Christopher Thomas said.

Initial reports of at least six injured were likely due to duplicate reports, he said.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

Television images showed deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.

Lines of students were escorted from the school by armed deputies.

One patient was flown to a hospital and two others were transported by ambulance, Thomas said.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Here’s what you can expect from the Trump impeachment hearings

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake adopts new fire and fireworks bylaws

The change in the bylaw is to reflect the new National Fire Code 2019-Alberta Edition

Sylvan Lake artist to perform at BRC cabaret

Dylan Gillett will take to the stage Friday evening after the bull riders have finished

Sylvan Lake Town Council approves plan to winterize Centennial washrooms

Council was given two option to choose from the winterizing the public washrooms

Sylvan Lake Wranglers earn another win at home

The Wranglers defeated the Ponoka Stampeders 3-1, Nov. 10

SLIDESHOW: Hundreds gathers in Sylvan Lake to honour Remembrance Day

There were two services for Remembrance Day in Sylvan Lake, Nov. 11

Here’s what you can expect from the Trump impeachment hearings

The parade of witnesses continues on

At least 3 hurt in California school shooting, gunman sought

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking for a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location

Premier vows to fight for oilpatch as drillers forecast almost no growth in 2020

The CAODC said it expects the Canadian drilling rig fleet to continue to shrink

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to meet with Trudeau today to discuss throne speech

Top ask will be for Liberal support for the immediate creation of a national universal pharmacare program

Jagmeet Singh says he’ll vote against throne speech if NDP requests not met

Singh is to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday

Small group of Cherry fans protest his firing at Rogers HQ

One sign at the Toronto rally: ‘Rogers cancels Don, we cancel Rogers’

Ideas for Alberta independence would increase costs, Nenshi says

Province has formed panel to examine how to get what a ‘fairer deal’ from Confederation

Alberta harvest a ‘growing crisis’: MP Blaine Calkins

Alberta Conservative MP’s resolve to assist farmers struggling with harvest

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Most Read