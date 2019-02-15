Canada’s Governor General Julie Payette met with Mayor Tara Veer after the Games kick off Friday. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Athletes’ medals unveiled at the official kick-off of 2019 Canada Winter Games

Medals depict Central Alberta landscape and pay tribute to First Nations

The 2019 Canada Winter Games officially kicked off Friday afternoon with the unveiling of the newly designed athletes’ medals.

The medals, designed by Edmonton resident Tyler Vreeling, with help from the Medal Design Committee, are inspired by Central Alberta’s landscape, said Vreeling.

The design of the gold, silver and bronze also depict the story of the Games and the athletes.

The medals and neck ribbon pay tribute to the Indigenous and Métis communities throughout Central Alberta, he added.

“We are thankful for Tyler’s vision and execution of the medal design, which resulted in a design that represents our beautiful province and rich heritage,” said Games Chair Lyn Radford in a press release.

During the Games, over 1,000 medals will be awarded.

Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan also spoke at the Games kick off that took place at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

“This evening will be about welcoming our tremendous athletes and celebrating the Red Deer community. The Opening Ceremony will be a special moment for everyone. All the training, hard work, commitment, dedication, coaching and preparation has led to this moment.

“The Canada Games play a vital role in developing young Canadian athletes, providing them with invaluable training and competition experience on home soil. Some of them will go on to represent our country in world championships, Olympics and Paralympics and Special Olympics. For others, this is the pinnacle of their sporting lives,” Duncan said.

 

The 2019 Canada Winter Games medals were unveiled Friday afternoon at the kick off of the Games at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Canada Games Council Chairman Tom Quinn, Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan, Games medals designer Tyler Vreeling, Mayor Tara Veer Games Host Society Chair Lyn Radford and others pose for a photo with the medals Friday. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

