Vehicle theft is on the rise in Abbotsford, warn police. (AbbyPD photo.)

August most popular month for vehicle thefts, RCMP warn

10,000 vehicles stolen in Alberta last year

August is a prime month for vehicle theft and Alberta RCMP is urging residents to take steps to avoid becoming a victim.

Last year, more than a 1,000 vehicles were stolen and belongings were stolen from vehicles another 1,300 times — the highest monthly numbers posted in 2019.

One in four vehicles stolen had keys left inside and eight per cent were left running, according to Alberta RCMP statistics.

After August, culprits stealing vehicles were most busy in July and October. August, July and September were the top three months for thefts from vehicles.

In total, almost 10,000 vehicles were stolen and there were more than 12,200 reported thefts from a motor vehicle in 2019.

The most common target for thieves were pickup trucks.

RCMP urge vehicle owners to take steps to avoid being victimized.

• Lock the doors.

• Remove valuables from vehicle including purses, shopping bags, change, electronics and sunglasses.

• Remove garage door opener.

• Park your vehicle in sight or in a well-lit area.

• Use a steering wheel lock.

•Lock your garage.

• Disable power to the garage door if you’re leaving for an extended period of time

This August the RCMP will be using #AutoSafety to provide information on how to keep your vehicles safe this summer. Watch Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) and Twitter (@RCMPAlberta) feeds for tips and reminders to help reduce thefts of, and thefts from, vehicles this summer.

If you see something suspicious, report it to your local police service. If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.


