Twitter

Austrian train workers rescue wild goat buried in snowdrift

The animal was stuck in a snowdrift at the side of tracks in the Gesaeuse national park

Austrian train workers have shut down their track clearing operations to rescue a mountain goat after seeing it get buried in a deluge of snow they had been clearing from the rails.

Austrian news agency APA reported Wednesday two workers leapt out of the train and shovelled through the snow to reach the chamois, a type of goat-antelope. The animal was stuck in a snowdrift at the side of tracks in the Gesaeuse national park in central Austria.

READ MORE: Wandering seal visits Newfoundland town, seems keen to stay

They say the animal seemed transfixed by the oncoming train and didn’t move away from the side of the tracks despite persistent honking.

After the chamois was freed, it loped away through the deep snow into a forest.

READ MORE: Shuswap goat delivery way above quota

Austrian Railway OEBB released a video of the rescue, which quickly got thousands of views.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shoppers Drug Mart starts selling medical cannabis online
Next story
Trump pleads on TV for wall funding to fix border ‘crisis’

Just Posted

Bentley area horse trainer recovering from serious accident

GoFundMe page started

Long-time Sylvan Lake pastor passes the baton

Rev. Kevin Haugan passed the baton onto the next lead pastor at the Alliance Chruch, Tim Bergmann

Former Sylvan Lake loan officer pleads guilty to $1 million theft

Sarah Miles Brouilette pleaded guilty in Red Deer Provincial Court Monday

Sylvan Lake Legion installs new executive board for 2019

The new board will oversee the Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary over the next year

Yuletide Festival raised $13,500 for local charities

The successful event was able to up donations by a total of $1,500 this year.

Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The partial government shutdown is starting to affect air travel

Trump pleads on TV for wall funding to fix border ‘crisis’

Trump called on Democrats saying it was “immoral” for “politicians to do nothing”

Average price of cannabis in Canada goes up 17% post-legalization

Legal pot continues to cost more than illegally source cannabis

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, views oil slump as temporary soft patch

The bank is now projecting growth to be just 1.7 per cent in 2019, down from its October forecast of 2.1 per cent

Drone operators subject to age limit, certification under new federal rules

The new regulations, which come into effect June 1, apply to all drone operators

Red Deer teacher faces sex-related charges

Norman Joseph Howes will appear in court Jan. 17th

Remember virtual reality? Its buzz has faded at CES 2019

At the CES 2019 tech show in Las Vegas, Facebook’s Oculus unit isn’t holding any glitzy press events

Shoppers Drug Mart starts selling medical cannabis online

Patients will still have to go to a pharmacy to begin the process

The suspense is over: Kevin Hart will not host Oscars

Hart says he’s not hosting the Oscars this year after suggesting he’d reconsider

Most Read