Autopsy scheduled to determine death of Maskwacis boy

A missing Maskwacis youth was found dead about seven hours after the announcement he was missing.

Maskwacis announced Wednesday morning that the 17-year-old boy was missing. Sadly, he was found dead later that day.

The circumstances of his passing remain unknown, however, Maskwacis RCMP state the investigation continues. The cause of the boy’s death is expected to be determined once an autopsy is complete.

If you have any information on the investigation contact the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600, or your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.