(Michael S. Lockett / Juneau Empire)

(Michael S. Lockett / Juneau Empire)

Avalanche Canada warns of risks on B.C. South Coast following storm

Warning covers alpine, treeline and below-treeline sections on south coast mountains

Avalanche Canada is warning of a “considerable” risk across British Columbia’s south coast for parts of this week.

The agency warning covers alpine, treeline and below-treeline sections on south coast mountains for Tuesday and Thursday.

It says recent storm slabs could likely be triggered by human activity in the area.

The forecaster cautioned those heading to the mountains to be wary of any signs of instability like “cracking, whumphing or recent avalanches as indicators to back off into lower-angle or less wind-loaded terrain.”

Over the weekend, the agency says loose dry and soft slab avalanches were set off.

Conditions are expected to slightly improve Wednesday before a return to “considerable” on Thursday.

—The Canadian Press

Avalanche

Previous story
Albertans should respect individual choice about mask-wearing, says Premier Kenney
Next story
Doctor illness closes Sylvan Lake care centre temporarily

Just Posted

From left, Sylvan Lake Lions Club members Sheila Scrutton, Patrick O’Brien and Thelma Moris at the March 12 Canadian Tire fundraiser. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Rotary Club fundraise for relief support in Ukraine

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney hopes Albertans will de-politicize mask wearing. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
Albertans should respect individual choice about mask-wearing, says Premier Kenney

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent, but non-life-threatening conditions, seven days a week. It had to temporarily close on Tuesday because of doctor illness. (File photo from Black Press)
Doctor illness closes Sylvan Lake care centre temporarily

Eckville is hoping to get funding to hire a nursing practitioner to help serve the community. (File photo from Black Press News Services)
Eckville seeks Lacombe County help to fund a nurse practitioner