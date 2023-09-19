<div>The CEO of Canada's second-largest airline says the global push to decarbonize the aviation sector by 2050 will lead to a major increase in ticket prices unless governments step in to offer support. A WestJet Encore Bombardier Q400 twin-engined turboprop aircraft is prepared for a flight in Kamloops, Saturday, June 3, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh</div>

Aviation will need significant government support to decarbonize: WestJet CEO

The CEO of Canada’s second-largest airline says the global push to decarbonize the aviation sector by 2050 will lead to a major increase in ticket prices unless governments step in to offer support.

Alexis von Hoensbroech, the CEO of Calgary-based WestJet, made the comments at the 24th World Petroleum Congress, a major international oil-and-gas conference being held in that city this week.

Von Hoensbroech says WestJet is the single biggest consumer of petroleum products in the oil-producing province of Alberta, spending upwards of $1 billion annually on jet fuel.

He says the airline is investing in newer and more efficient planes to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

But he says what the industry really needs is financial and regulatory support to spur the use of sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF.

SAF is an industry term for low-carbon fuel made from renewable materials instead of petroleum, but it is currently five times as expensive as traditional jet fuel.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Insured damages from summer storms in Alberta top $300M, estimate shows
Next story
Calgary E. coli cases tied to daycares up slightly to 348; hospitalizations down

Just Posted

The Rocky Junior Rebels played against the Drumheller Terapins on Sept. 16. (photo courtesy of Natasha Ghostkeeper)
A strong season start for the Rocky Junior Rebels

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake denies request to reverse tax penalty

The Town of Sylvan Lake released a brief statement on Sept. 18, 2023 after councillor Kjeryn Dakin was charged with assault. (File photo by BLACK PRESS news services)
Sylvan Lake town councillor charged with assault

The new accessible swing in the Health and Wellness Healing Hub is part of the Town’s Inter-generational and Inclusive Connections project. (photo from the Sylvan Lake Wellness and Community Connections Facebook page)
Town of Sylvan Lake adds new accessible swing to the Health and Wellness Healing Hub

Pop-up banner image