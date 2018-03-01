File Photo

Axel weight restriction now in place

The Town of Sylvan Lake put the restrictions into place beginning March 1

Begining today, Sylvan Lake has road bans in effect regarding axel weight restrictions.

The restrictions are in effect for 75 per cent of all roads in town. This does exclude East End and Beju Industrial parks as these areas have no axel weight restriction in place.

These restrictions are in place from March 1 to June 1.

The axel weight is the maximum distributed weight that may be supported by an axle of a road vehicle. This applies mostly for large industrial and commercial trucks.

For more information and permit inquires, contact Public Works.

