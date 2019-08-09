B.C. boy killed after semi-trailer slams into SUV in Alberta

Two adults and two other children in the SUV were flown to Calgary hospitals

A boy is dead and four members of his family were sent to hospital after a semi-trailer truck slammed into the back of an SUV that was stopped on a southeastern Alberta highway by construction.

RCMP say the 11-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon at the crash site on Highway 9 and Range Road 60 near Oyen.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the family says they were travelling across Canada to relocate from Vancouver to St. Catharines, Ont.

Two adults and two other children in the SUV were flown to Calgary hospitals.

The driver has since been released and the three others remain in serious condition.

Mounties say the SUV was stopped behind another semi-trailer truck when it was struck. Neither of the truck drivers were injured.

RCMP collision analysts are investigating.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Answers could still come in northern B.C. homicides, retired Mountie says
Next story
Canada raises travel warning amid escalating protests in Hong Kong

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Library transforms into bat box workshop

A bat box build and info session was held Aug. 7 raised awareness to bat conservation and importance

Tips to reduce vehicle-related theft, RCMP

RCMP give a few tips on how to reduce the chance of theft during the summer

Boat Launches and Marine Stewardship on Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

Young Tees-area eventer earns top-placed Canadian title

Mikayla Hoffman, 15, placed 12th place out of 48 riders

Sylvan Lake Wranglers name head coach

Sylvan Lake’s Pat Garritty was appointed head coach of the Wranglers for the inaugural season

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

B.C. boy killed after semi-trailer slams into SUV in Alberta

Two adults and two other children in the SUV were flown to Calgary hospitals

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Answers could still come in northern B.C. homicides, retired Mountie says

The RCMP have said it will be difficult to determine a motive in the McLeod and Schmegelsky case

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

Activists point to institutions’ support of Paris climate change agreement and Indigenous rights

Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to determine in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

Manhunt over: A look at the three murder victims found in northern B.C.

The bodies of Chynna Deese, Lucas Fowler and Leonard Dyck were discovered days apart

Most Read