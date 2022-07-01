B.C. COVID hospitalizations remain steady, 17 new deaths reported

The latest data from the BCCDC shows 273 people currently in hospital and 32 in critical care

B.C. is reporting 273 people in hospital with COVID-19, 32 of whom are in critical care.

Current hospitalizations remain the same as last week, but the number of people in critical care has climbed by three. Hospital admissions are down. Last week, 194 people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19 compared to 169 this week. However, that data is often revised upward. The weekly COVID-19 report from the BCCDC originally reported 156 hospital admissions last week before updating the figure in its latest report.

Not everyone in hospital with COVID-19 is there because of complications from the virus. Numbers are tracked on a census basis, meaning anyone who tests positive for COVID while in hospital is reflected in the count.

According to the latest BCCDC data, there are 620 new cases reported and 12,164 tests have been performed for the week of June 25. B.C.’s average testing rate is 1,745 per 100,000 people. This does not include rapid tests, which the majority of British Columbians rely on for determining a COVID-19 infection.

Because B.C.’s PCR testing strategy is focused on “high-risk populations”, the official case counts are an underrepresentation of the true number of COVID infections in the province.

B.C. is also reporting 17 new deaths for the week of June 19 – 25. For the prior week, the province initially reported 26 deaths, but that number has been revised to 32. B.C. records deaths on the basis of 30-day all-cause mortality, meaning anyone who dies within 30 days of a COVID infection is considered to have died from the virus.

