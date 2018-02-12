B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute: Notley

Alberta premier calls B.C.’s anti-Kinder Morgan actions ‘unconstitutional’

Alberta is looking at all strategies in the province’s fight with B.C. over the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

“There are no options that we’re ruling out,” Premier Rachel Notley told reporters Monday.

Notley has already stopped imports of B.C. wine and suspended talks on buying B.C. electricity – all since the interprovincial trade war began last week.

READ: Notley uncorks B.C. support for wine ban

On Feb. 6, Notley announced her government’s decision to ban imports of B.C. wine after Premier John Horgan’s proposed new restrictions on transporting crude oil at the end of January.

The restrictions, which are part of B.C.’s oil spill response plan, could heavily impact Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The proposal would look at increasing restrictions on diluted bitumen transportation by pipeline or rail until the “behaviour” of spilled bitumen can be better understood and a response plan can be made.

Notley has accused Horgan’s government of making a “provocative and unconstitutional” threat.

“Under the Canadian constitution, B.C. has no authority to impose such a regulation,” she said.

“It’s unconstitutional and it is an attack on Alberta’s primary industry and the hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country that go with it.”

Notley declined to provide further details on her government’s next steps.

“We don’t want to do anything that causes more harm to the Alberta economy than it does to the B.C. economy.”

She said that she would give B.C. “a little bit of space” to continue talks with the federal government.

Ottawa approved the Trans Mountain pipeline in 2016.

“For the time being, we’re prepared to give them a little bit of time to talk. We’re talking days, not much more than that,” said Notley.

“The federal government gets the ridiculousness of [B.C.’s proposal] as much as we do but sitting back and letting B.C. threaten [the expansion] and not doing anything to tell them to pull back the threat… they’ve got to stop talking about their ability to do something illegal.”

Notley said that her government will launch a series of “online tools” Tuesday that will allow Albertans and Canadians across the country voice their displeasure with B.C.’s actions.

Horgan has said that B.C. won’t retaliate by banning any Alberta products.

BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver called on Horgan to launch a ‘buy local’ B.C. wine campaign.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Maskwacis RCMP arrest one, seize firearm after shot fired
Next story
Central Alberta District ICRU make targeted arrest

Just Posted

Central Alberta District ICRU make targeted arrest

35-year-old Christopher Kolody of Camrose arrested in Millet Feb. 9

Maskwacis RCMP arrest one, seize firearm after shot fired

28-year-old Derek Feller of Maskwacis charged in incident

Sylvan Lake youth compete in Big Brother event

Flipside Youth Centre held it’s annual Big Borther event Feb. 9

Comedian Brent Butt on his way to Red Deer

Popular funny guy recounts Corner Gas days and his approach to stand-up

Check out the ‘Poverty Simulation’ event coming up in Red Deer

Participants get a sense of what it’s like to live on very limited means

SLIDESHOW: XOX Valentine a hit

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library held the annual ladies-only evnet Feb. 2

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute: Notley

Alberta premier calls B.C.’s anti-Kinder Morgan actions ‘unconstitutional’

Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

A jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty Friday of second-degree murder

Colten Boushie’s family meets federal ministers after acquittal in murder trial

Gerald Stanley, 56, was found not guilty of second-degree murder Friday

Canada will do what it must to prevent B.C. from stopping pipeline: Ottawa

Kinder Morgan pipeline has launched a B.C.-Alberta trade war

Canadian dogs, judges and handlers head to Westminster dog show seeking glory

Best in show to be announced Thursday

Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place

WATCH: Minor injuries in train vs car collision south of Ponoka

Vehicle occupants sustained minor-to-no injuries in a train vs car collision

Most Read