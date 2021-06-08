Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)

B.C. regional health official arrested on sexual assault charges from Alberta

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

Interior Health’s chief medical health officer has been arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges.

The Alberta RCMP has confirmed to Black Press Media that Dr. Albert de Villiers, the health authority’s top doctor, was arrested on one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference on Tuesday afternoon (June 8) in Kelowna.

Both charges are out of Grand Prairie, Alta, where de Villiers previously worked as that province’s north zone lead medical health officer.

Interior Health announced de Villiers would take on the role of chief medical health officer in August 2020. Through most of the pandemic, de Villiers has been the face of Interior B.C.’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

The health authority refused to comment on the matter, but confirmed the role will be filled on an interim basis for the remainder of this week and Dr. Sue Pollock will take the position at the beginning of next week.

Pollock previously served as Interior Health’s interim chief medical health officer between January 2020 and August 2020.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8 p.m. on June 8 to include Interior Health’s response.

