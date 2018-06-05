(Canadian Press)

B.C. homeless man spends final dying hours inside Tim Hortons

The senior lived inside the 24-hour restaurant location in Vancouver

The death of an ill senior who lived inside a 24-hour Tim Hortons is drawing new attention to Vancouver’s housing crisis and raising questions about health supports for homeless people.

Friends say the man in his 70s — who they knew only as Ted — was a nice guy who slept, ate and spent practically all his time inside the coffee shop on West Broadway.

John Bingham sleeps outside the Tim Hortons and says Ted had cancer and appeared to be hallucinating about 12 hours before paramedics arrived on May 31.

Homeless advocate Judy Graves says she also knew Ted and he was a retired worker on a government pension who couldn’t afford housing and fell between the cracks of the health-care system.

Tim Hortons says its staff became concerned about the man’s health on May 31 and called 911, adding he was a regular and will be missed.

British Columbia Emergency Health Services says paramedics responded to a cardiac arrest and transported a man in critical condition to the hospital.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lots to see and do at this weekend’s rodeo

Just Posted

Lots to see and do at this weekend’s rodeo

The 54th annual Eckville Indoor Arena is held June 8-9

$1,000 Donation to Sylvan Lake Food Bank by a local youth

A local student has spent a lot of time earning money to donate to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank

Attorneys say resolution near in MacIntyre case

MacIntyre’s case was heard in Red Deer Provincial Court on June 4

Bird tangled in fishing line freed

It appeared like he was tangled in a plastic bag from a distance

AACS grand opening planned for Thursday

AACS will hold it’s grand opening at the NexSource Centre

WATCH: Spaghetti spectacle brings in $1,300 for Flipside

Annual Spaghetti Eating Contest at Boston Pizza partnered to raise money for Flipside Youth Centre

Cheesy chicken hearts, calf testicles coming to Calgary Stampede

This year’s Stampede runs 10 days from July 6 to 15

Boxer Floyd Mayweather is champ of Forbes money list

His estimated 2017 earnings, including endorsements, was $285 million

B.C. homeless man spends final dying hours inside Tim Hortons

The senior lived inside the 24-hour restaurant location in Vancouver

Maskwacis RCMP search for missing Aboriginal girl

Police say 14 year-old J’Lyne Louis-Smallboy went missing June 2

Connor McDavid rookie card sells for record price online

Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction

La Loche school shooter appeals life sentence

Young man, who cannot be named, killed four and injured seven in northern Saskatchewan

Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade

Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won’t judge on looks

Pageant began nearly 100 years ago as bathing beauty contest to keep tourists coming back to resort

Most Read