(Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. immigrant group to launch legal clinics for newcomers

The society will use the money to hire lawyers and legal staff for no cost to its clients.

Newcomers to B.C. will get better access to legal help thanks to a $250,000 boost in funding to the Immigrant Services Society of B.C.

The funding, part of the $1 million set aside by the Law Foundation of BC for 2020 funding, will help pay for a legal clinic for recent immigrants.

The society will use the money to hire lawyers and legal staff for no cost to its clients.

“This new legal clinic will serve the very specific and complex legal needs of refugees and immigrants, particularly for highly vulnerable people with complicated cases who might otherwise fall through the cracks,” said Tim Bailey, the foundation’s program director.

Society CEO Patricia Woroch said the legal help “will go a long way towards facilitating their integration into Canadian society.”

ALSO READ: Free app launches to help immigrants, refugees as they settle in B.C.

ALSO READ: Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaimmigrantsLaw and justice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kenney worried layoffs coming as oil and gas sector struggles with coronavirus

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake man hoping solar panels will start green conversation

Brian Inglis has installed solar panels on his home, and is now hoping to talk to others about it

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Alberta Provincial Parks being reverted to Crown land

Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon says the sites will still be accessible to the public

Sylvan Lake Wranglers tied in division final series

The Wranglers won Game 1 of the series and lost Game 2 the following night

Plan for future waterfront improvements approved by Sylvan Lake Council

Town Council approved the Lakefront Usage Strategy as presented at Monday night’s meeting

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

Kenney worried layoffs coming as oil and gas sector struggles with coronavirus

Alberta Premier says some energy companies aren’t likely to survive the downturn

Cenovus spending cut expected to set trend as sector adjusts to oil prices

Analysts said Canadian oil production this year is expected to fall as more producers follow Cenovus’s example

All travel-related: Coronavirus cases double in Alberta to 14

New cases involve four people from the Calgary region and three from the Edmonton area

Alberta eyes changes to help workers self-isolate during coronavirus outbreak

Gil McGowan, the head of the Alberta Federation of Labour, says he appreciates Alberta’s steps

Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Class-action covers women who worked in non-policing roles between 1974 and 2019

Better protections needed for health-care workers during COVID-19: advocates

Aides in the care home where the first Canadian died due to COVID-19 have fallen sick

New Blackfalds fully-funded 850 student high school announced

Project will now move into community consultation phase

Most Read