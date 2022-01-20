David Eby, B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, speaks during a social housing funding announcement in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on July 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

David Eby, B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, speaks during a social housing funding announcement in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on July 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C., Ottawa, First Nations sign Indigenous justice strategy support agreement

Deal aims to reduce the number of Indigenous people who come in contact with the legal system

A British Columbia Indigenous leader says the signing of a joint federal, provincial and First Nations agreement is a critical step towards addressing the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in Canada’s justice system.

Doug White, B.C. First Nations Justice Council chairman, says the agreement signed today aims to reduce the number of Indigenous people who come in contact with the legal system and improve the experience for those who do.

Recent statistics from the federal Office of the Correctional Investigator show more than 30 per cent of Canada’s inmates are Indigenous, yet they make up about five per cent of the total population.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti says Ottawa will provide $8.9 million over five years to support and expand Indigenous Justice Centres in B.C. that provide culturally appropriate legal information and representation for Indigenous people.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby says the province plans to expand the number of Indigenous Justice Centres in the province from four to 15.

He says justice need to be done differently to address the growing number of Indigenous people in jails, where the fastest-growing population behind bars is Aboriginal girls.

—The Canadian Press

IndigenousLaw and justice

Previous story
Ottawa commits $8.9M to support B.C. Indigenous justice strategy
Next story
‘Heartbreaking tragedy:’ Four people found dead in blizzard in Manitoba near border

Just Posted

(Black Press stock photo)
Red Deer at 1,302 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta Health Services Logo
Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service temporarily closed Thursday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Albertans need to stay viligant in the fight against the COVID-19 Omicron variant. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer active COVID-19 cases drop slightly to 1,299

File photo
Community Christmas Dinner thrives after a year’s hiatus