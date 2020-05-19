A group of B.C. pilots flew in tribute to the victim of a deadly Snowbird plane crash, in a May 18, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. pilots to fly over Vancouver in tribute to Snowbirds victim

“Operation Backup Inspiration”

VANCOUVER — A group of B.C. pilots took to the skies as a tribute to the victim of a deadly Snowbird plane crash in Kamloops.

Dubbed “Operation Backup Inspiration,” a nod to the Snowbirds event which was called Operation Inspiration, 35 pilots departed from Abbotsford Airport, flying over Metro Vancouver.

The event lists strict rules, such as no formation flying, to ensure safety during the memorial.

The B.C. General Aviation Association, which is running the event, says the memorial will “pick up where the Snowbirds left off.”

Captain Jenn Casey, a public affairs officer with the Canadian Forces, died in the incident in Kamloops on Sunday.

Sunday’s crash happened the same day the Snowbirds were scheduled to make a trip from Kamloops to Kelowna aimed at boosting the morale of Canadians struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report was first published by the Canadian Press on May 18, 2020.

Fatal Plane Crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CSIS says proposed federal privacy reforms could hinder spy operations
Next story
Global worries as infections spike in Russia, Brazil, India

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Residents soak up the sun on Sylvan Lake

Temperatures in the low 20C brought people out of their homes over the May long weekend

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19: Three more recovered cases in central zone Monday

Two active cases in Red Deer

Alberta confirms 57 cases in Alberta; COVID-19 death total at 127

13 active cases and 85 recovered cases in the Central zone

Gov’t confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Saturday

60 are in hospital due to the virus

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

WHO bows to calls from countries for independent virus probe

Finger-pointing between the U.S. and China

Walmart becomes a lifeline and online sales surge 74%

Same-store sales rose 10 per cent at U.S. Walmart stores

Global worries as infections spike in Russia, Brazil, India

More than 480,000 confirmed cases in Latin America

B.C. pilots to fly over Vancouver in tribute to Snowbirds victim

“Operation Backup Inspiration”

CSIS says proposed federal privacy reforms could hinder spy operations

CSIS says proposed federal privacy reforms could hinder spy operations

Trudeau mum on possible help for Air Canada following announcement of layoffs

Trudeau mum on possible help for Air Canada following announcement of layoffs

Timeline for fatal crashes involving Canada’s Snowbirds aerobatic team

Timeline for fatal crashes involving Canada’s Snowbirds aerobatic team

Most Read