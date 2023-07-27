B.C. police share photos of vehicles possibly being used in alleged abduction of kids

The mother of two British Columbia children who sparked an Amber Alert last week may be driving a distinctive van that police say has its steering wheel on the right-hand side.

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say they continue to investigate leads and tips in their search for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and her 10-year-old brother Joshuah, who were allegedly abducted by their mother Verity Bolton earlier this month.

RCMP say Verity Bolton and her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov may have access to a green Mitsubishi Delica van, that has right-hand drive.

Police say the van is registered in Verity Bolton’s name, but they’re unsure if it’s insured or if it has licence plates.

Mounties say Verity Bolton, her boyfriend Abraxus Glazov, and her father Robert Bolton, are believed to be living off-grid in a rural area.

Surrey RCMP also say they’ve identified trailers used by Verity Bolton, including a white 2018 Maverick Highside horse trailer, and a brown 2018 model Cougar fifth-wheel trailer.