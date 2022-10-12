B.C. Premier John Horgan makes an address, in Whistler, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Horgan says it’s laughable for the new premier of Alberta to suggest unvaccinated people are the most discriminated-against group in her lifetime.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan makes an address, in Whistler, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Horgan says it’s laughable for the new premier of Alberta to suggest unvaccinated people are the most discriminated-against group in her lifetime.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan calls Alberta premier’s comments on unvaccinated ‘laughable’

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says it’s “laughable” for the new premier of Alberta to suggest unvaccinated people are the most discriminated-against group in her lifetime.

Horgan, who will step down as B.C. premier later this year, made the comment in an interview with C-FAX Radio in Victoria.

Danielle Smith was sworn in yesterday as Alberta’s new premier after the United Conservative Party elected her in a leadership race to replace Jason Kenney as leader and premier.

Smith, who is 51, says she will shake up the top tier of the health system within three months and amend provincial human rights law to protect those who choose not to get vaccinated.

Duane Bratt, a political scientist at Mount Royal University in Calgary, says Smith’s comments would be laughable if she weren’t the premier.

He says Smith’s comments are offensive because there was still forced sterilization and residential schools in her lifetime.

Bratt notes that gay marriage also wasn’t legal across the country until 2005.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCOVID-19

Previous story
Millet resident arrested for 3D printing firearms
Next story
Tories maintain slight lead over Liberals in new poll, but with smaller gap

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake fire department’s new training facility, built in conjunction with the town of Sylvan Lake, Fire Training Solutions and Marchant Crane Inc. (Photo submitted)
Sylvan Lake’s fire department has a new training facility

The Eckville Fire Department is looking for more paid-on-call firefighters. (Photo submitted)
Eckville looking for more firefighters

Ment-To-Matter program participants. (Photo submitted)
Student mentors helping Sylvan Lake’s youth

Sylvan Lake town council is asking for residents to fill out a survey regarding the 2023 town budget. (File photo)
Sylvan Lake drafting budget for 2023