B.C. woman charged after deliberately coughing on grocery clerk: RCMP

B.C. woman charged after deliberately coughing on grocery clerk: RCMP

COQUITLAM, B.C. — A woman is facing criminal charges after RCMP in British Columbia allege she coughed at a grocery clerk who would not let her buy extra tissues.

Police say the store in the Vancouver suburb of Coquitlam has set a maximum amount of tissues and toilet paper each customer can buy as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on.

Officers arrested the 25-year-old woman at her home shortly after speaking to witnesses and reviewing video of the alleged assault on Monday.

Police say the woman has no significant criminal history and she has been released under the condition she appear in court in July.

Similar charges have been laid against others in jurisdictions across Canada recently.

Last week, police in Mayerthorpe, Alta., arrested a man who was exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and had allegedly coughed in an officer’s face on purpose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Harsh policing and big fines don’t make people safer from COVID-19: criminologists

Just Posted

Gov’t of Alberta providing $53 million to mental health, addictions services

126 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta

Additional modulars on Sylvan Lake school shuffles classes

Grade 4 classes in Sylvan Lake Catholic schools will be held at OLR beginning September

Sylvan Laker named Central Alberta Buccaneers’ head coach

Geoff Rambaut has years of coaching experience under his belt and was once a Buccaneer himself

138 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in Alberta

No new cases in central zone

Alberta lacrosse season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

ALA announced the entire box lacrosse season would be cancelled for the 2020 season

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

B.C. woman charged after deliberately coughing on grocery clerk: RCMP

B.C. woman charged after deliberately coughing on grocery clerk: RCMP

Cause for cautious optimism in Canada’s COVID-19 fight, top doctor says

Cause for cautious optimism in Canada’s COVID-19 fight, top doctor says

Harsh policing and big fines don’t make people safer from COVID-19: criminologists

Harsh policing and big fines don’t make people safer from COVID-19: criminologists

Canada needs to increase testing capacity before life can return to normal: PM

Canada needs to increase testing capacity before life can return to normal: PM

Restrictions at Canada-U.S. border could soon be eased, Trump suggests

Restrictions at Canada-U.S. border could soon be eased, Trump suggests

Bill Peters moves to Russia in 1st job since leaving Calgary

Bill Peters moves to Russia in 1st job since leaving Calgary

Canadian Elite Basketball League postponing start date until at least June

Canadian Elite Basketball League postponing start date until at least June

Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame closes museum for 2020, will still induct athletes

Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame closes museum for 2020, will still induct athletes

Most Read