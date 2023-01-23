A view of Hidden Lake in Banff National Park near Lake Louise is shown on Friday, Sept. 1, 2022. Parks Canada has announced infrastructure upgrades in the four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Banff, Jasper, Yoho and Kootenay national parks to see infrastructure upgrades

Parks Canada has announced money to improve safety and experiences for visitors to four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia.

It says $71 million in federal funding for Banff, Jasper, Yoho and Kootenay national parks includes upgrades to critical infrastructure, such as Parks Canada dispatch for emergency calls, as well as to several roadways and bridges.

It also includes improvements in the community of Lake Louise, Alta.

The hamlet has been one of the busiest areas in Banff National Park, which gets about four million visitors annually.

A recent report noted a 29 per cent increase in visitors throughout the park between 2010 and 2019 — and some roads around Lake Louise have seen a 71 per cent increase in traffic volume.

Parks Canada says the money is part of $557 million in recently announced funding over three years to ensure continuation of infrastructure projects and maintenance work in the parks.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta government says no evidence of emails to prosecutors on border blockade cases

Just Posted

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

New Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations Leonard Standingontheroad. (Bert Crowfoot Photo- Facebook/ Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations)
Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations announces new Grand Chief

Sylvan Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Gary Rhodes presents firefighter Joey Manson with a certificate of appreciation for his role in capturing a fleeing suspect in 2014. (Photo from Facebook)
Sylvan Lake mourns dedicated firefighter

Palo Park is slated to see some improvements in the coming months. Facebook photo
Town looking for feedback on Palo Park improvements