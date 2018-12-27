Banff RCMP investigate death ice climber on Christmas Day

Police say a man, in his 20s, was climbing the popular Cascade Falls ice climb

Banff RCMP are investigating the death of an ice-climber on Christmas Day.

“On Dec. 25 at approximately 11:00 a.m., Banff RCMP responded to a 911 call of a sudden death of a male at the popular ice climb of the Cascade Falls in Banff,” states a release.

The man was in his 20s and was pronounced dead on scene. “The initial investigation has revealed that it appeared that he had succumbed to his injuries, which were the result of falling a significant distance down the ice climb.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and investigators are not releasing the name of the man.

The Cascade Falls is a popular ice climbing destination as it’s easily accessible from the Trans-Canada Highway.

