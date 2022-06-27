The gondola at Banff Sunshine Village ski resort is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Banff Sunshine Village *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Banff Sunshine Village to open to skiers, snowboarders and hikers on Canada Day

BANFF, Alta. — A lingering winter snowpack in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains means skiers and snowboarders can spend this week — including Canada Day — on the slopes.

Banff Sunshine Village says on its website that it plans to open Tuesday for summer skiing and riding and hopes to remain open until Sunday.

Kendra Scurfield, director of brand and communications, says there’s still a lot of snow at the resort after it received more than 900 centimetres this season.

She says the resort will open its Strawberry Express chairlift and the runs around it.

The resort will also open a small terrain park.

Visitors can also go sightseeing from the Standish Express chairlift with the same ticket.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2022.

Previous story
Female rider dies after being trampled by horses at Ponoka Stampede grounds
Next story
‘Largest spiritual Indigenous gathering’ to return during Pope’s visit to Alberta

Just Posted

Baylie Kennedy/Facebook photo
Sylvan Lake youth seek support to play football for team Canada in Finland

Stauffer’s Hugh Bott visited the Sylvan Lake Spray Park with his family on June 25. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Spray park opens doors in Sylvan Lake

(File photo by Advocate staff)
Three central Alberta youth charged with shooting pellets at students

A federal grant will allow additional space and improved functionality to bring new attractions to the downtown core in Sylvan Lake and enable year-round events. (Photo via Town of Sylvan Lake Facebook)
Sylvan Lake expected to house a new YEDI business school campus