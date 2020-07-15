Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem will provide an economic update on July 15, 2020. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Bank of Canada set to make rate announcement, release economic outlook

Governor Tiff Macklem to speak today

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada will make its latest interest rate announcement today and update its outlook for the economy.

The central bank’s key interest rate has been at 0.25 per cent since March when it was dropped in response to the economic fallout from COVID-19.

Governor Tiff Macklem has seemingly ruled out any further drops, adding that the central bank doesn’t plan to raise the rate until well into an economic recovery.

In his first speech as governor late last month, Macklem said the central bank expects to see growth in the third quarter of this year as restrictions ease, but warned of a ”prolonged and bumpy” course to recovery.

The bank will outline what Macklem described as a “central planning scenario” for the economy and inflation, as well as related risks — such as local, but not national, lockdowns.

The Bank of Canada said in April that it expected inflation to be close to zero in the second quarter.

The federal government’s economic “snapshot” last week pegged inflation at 0.5 per cent for this year, then rising back to two per cent in 2021.

The reading was based on the average of forecasts from 13 private sector economists.

Statistics Canada data showed the consumer price index posted a year-over-year decline of 0.2 per cent in April followed by a drop of 0.4 per cent in May as lockdowns put a damper on consumer spending.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.

economy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hinshaw cautions Albertans to stay diligent after spike in COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Hinshaw cautions Albertans to stay diligent after spike in COVID-19 cases

86 new cases Tuesday

Sylvan Lake RCMP overwhelmed by Saturday’s crowded waterfront

“The sheer number of people at the beach is an indication that enforcement is not the solution.”

230 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend

City of Red Deer has nine active cases

Crowds in Sylvan Lake “commonplace” during summer months

The Town of Sylvan Lake looking for solutions from Province for large crowds not social distancing

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake Pharmacy makes donation to local charities

The pharmacy donated $850 to both Community Partners and the Food Bank

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 10.7 per cent in May

Still below pre-pandemic level

Virus resurgence forces countries to reimpose restrictions

13 million cases confirmed worldwide

Nearly 270,000 Conservatives eligible to vote in leadership contest

Voting underway by mail

Bank of Canada set to make rate announcement, release economic outlook

Governor Tiff Macklem to speak today

WestJet increasing service for August, but still remains far below a year ago

London and Paris flights starting August 20

Oilpatch optimism expected to rise as difficult second-quarter finally ends

Still too many uncertainties for new projects

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

41 per cent say scale back support

‘A miracle:’ 20 years after deadly tornado Alberta family thankful for survival

Twister struck Pine Lake on July 14, 2000

Most Read